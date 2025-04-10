Open Extended Reactions

Former Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon is transferring to Ole Miss, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

McMahon, a 6-foot All-Big Ten forward, will have one season of eligibility left. She averaged a team-high 16.5 points along with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Buckeyes, who finished 26-7 this season and were upset at home by Tennessee 82-67 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

In 97 games through three seasons at Ohio State, McMahon, an Ohio native, averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals. She was the Big Ten's freshman of the year in 2023 and was on the all-league first team as a sophomore and junior.

Ole Miss finished 22-11 this season and advanced to the Sweet 16 with an upset of host Baylor in the second round.

On3 first reported McMahon's decision to join Ole Miss.