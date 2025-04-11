Open Extended Reactions

MiLaysia Fulwiley, a key guard for South Carolina's Final Four women's basketball teams the past two seasons, intends to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Fulwiley was the No. 13 recruit as ranked by ESPN HoopGurlz in 2023 and chose to stay in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, to start college. She was the SEC tournament MVP as a freshman and helped the Gamecocks to a 38-0 season and the national championship last year.

This season, she was the SEC Sixth Player of the Year as the Gamecocks went 35-4, won the SEC tournament again and were national runners-up to UConn at the Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

Fulwiley, who is 5-foot-10, came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games at South Carolina, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in her two seasons.

The Greenville News earlier reported news of Fulwiley's intention to enter the portal.