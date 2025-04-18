Open Extended Reactions

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- LaSondra Barrett has been hired as a women's basketball assistant at Iowa, taking the position vacated when Raina Harmon left two weeks ago to become head coach at Florida Gulf Coast, Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen announced Friday.

The 35-year-old Barrett has been an assistant at Georgia Tech the past three seasons, and she was the Yellow Jackets' recruiting coordinator as well for the past year. She previously was an assistant at Houston, Louisiana Tech and FIU.

"This program has a storied tradition of excellence, built on a foundation of hard work, integrity and a true passion for the game," Barrett said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a culture that not only produces success on the court but also empowers young women to grow as leaders and individuals."

Barrett was a standout player at LSU, twice making the All-Southeastern Conference first team and being named 2009 SEC co-freshman of the year. She was a first-round pick in the 2012 WNBA draft and played one season for the Washington Mystics.