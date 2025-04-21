Open Extended Reactions

Former UCLA standout Janiah Barker has committed to Tennessee out of the transfer portal, she announced Monday.

Barker, the No. 3-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, spent this past season with the Bruins, transferring to Westwood following two years at Texas A&M, where she was the highest-ranked recruit in program history.

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.4 minutes per game at UCLA, where she mostly came off the bench.

The Bruins went 34-3 on their way to their first NCAA Final Four in program history, where they fell to eventual champion UConn. Barker joined UCLA's entire freshman class, plus junior Londynn Jones, in entering the portal following the season.

Barker is the second transfer pickup for Tennessee, which is also adding second team all-ACC guard Nya Robertson from SMU. In her second year at the helm in Knoxville, coach Kim Caldwell will also welcome five top-60 recruits, headlined by No. 9 prospect Mia Pauldo, and is set to return starters Talaysia Cooper, Ruby Whitehorn and Zee Spearman.

This past season, Caldwell's Lady Vols went 24-10 (8-8 in the SEC) and fell in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament to Texas.