UCLA transfer Londynn Jones has committed to USC, she told ESPN on Monday.

Jones, the No. 22 prospect in the class of 2022 out of Riverside, California, played for the Bruins for three seasons, emerging as a starter the past two.

She joins a Trojans squad that went 35-3 this year but will have a new look in 2025-26.

Londynn Jones, who averaged 8.5 points while making a team-high 72 3-pointers for UCLA this season, has committed to USC from the transfer portal. Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Superstar JuJu Watkins, who took home several national player of the year awards, will miss most -- if not all -- of the Trojans' upcoming campaign due to an ACL tear suffered early in this year's NCAA tournament, which ended in a second straight Elite Eight finish. Standouts Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall both were selected in last week's WNBA draft, while star freshmen Avery Howell (Washington) and Kayleigh Heckel entered the transfer portal.

Jones, a 5-foot-4 guard who earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention nod, averaged 8.5 points per game and made a team-high 72 3-pointers this season. She averaged a career-high 11.8 points per game as a sophomore in 2023-24, and she secured a spot on the Pac-12 all-freshman team in her first season.

UCLA went 34-3 this season, clinching the Big Ten tournament championship before falling to UConn in the national semifinal in the program's first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance.

Jones was joined in the portal by teammates Janiah Barker and the Bruins' entire freshman class.

In addition to bringing in Jones, USC previously received a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer Kara Dunn and will bring in Jazzy Davidson, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation.