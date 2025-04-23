Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina added another key transfer Tuesday in Madina Okot, a 6-foot-6 center who spent this past season at Mississippi State.

Okot is from Kenya and played two years at Zetech University in Nairobi. She also competed in the FIBA Africa Women's Basketball League and for Kenya's FIBA 3X3 senior team.

She averaged 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for Mississippi State in 2024-25.

Okot joins former Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson, the leading scorer in Division I last season, in transferring to South Carolina.

South Carolina, which fell in the NCAA title game to UConn earlier this month, is ranked No. 1 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2025-26. The Gamecocks have won three national championships under coach Dawn Staley.

"Madina gives our frontcourt additional size and speed," Staley said. "She has the ability to score, rebound and defend, and her competitiveness and SEC experience are added bonuses. We're excited to bring her to our Gamecock family."