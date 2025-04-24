Check out LSU Flau'Jae Johnson's rise to stardom as an elite player on and off the court. (1:02)

Before They Were Next SC: Flau'Jae Johnson a star on and off the court (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Flau'jae Johnson will return to LSU for her senior season, she told Front Office Sports on Wednesday, putting to rest any doubts about her future.

There had been some speculation that Johnson would enter the transfer portal after she passed on the WNBA draft.

She even teased the possibility earlier this month on social media, instead announcing she would join rapper BossMan Dlow for four shows on his spring tour, an extension of her off-the-court career as a musical artist.

"I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA," she told FOS. "Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Johnson, named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press, averaged a career-high 18.6 points last season for the Tigers, who advanced to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA tournament before falling to UCLA.

She was a freshman starter for coach Kim Mulkey two years earlier when LSU won the national title.

In addition to her rap career, Johnson also hosts a podcast.