Former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is transferring to LSU, she announced on social media Friday, landing the Tigers one of the most coveted players in the portal.

Fulwiley, who will be a junior next season, entered the portal shortly after South Carolina lost to UConn in the NCAA title game. A massive part of coach Dawn Staley's rotation this past season, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes per game. Those numbers were almost identical to the ones she posted her freshman year, when she averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.4 minutes.

She started three of her 77 games in two seasons with the Gamecocks but built her role by coming off the bench and providing a major scoring spark with her ability to finish in transition. She shot 43.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range over the past two seasons.

Fulwiley now joins a guard-heavy LSU squad headlined by Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson, but she should be able to carve out a similar role with the Tigers, perhaps with more playing time.

LSU lost five players in the transfer portal, and between the portal and exhausted eligibility, it lost all five of its forwards and centers. Fulwiley is LSU's fourth addition from the portal, joining Kate Koval, Serah Williams and Amiya Joyner.