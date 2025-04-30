Open Extended Reactions

With the transfer portal closed and so many players already decided on their next destinations, which teams emerged from the most chaotic part of the offseason in the best shape?

Some coaches completely remade their programs with transfers. Others supplemented and targeted needs. Both approaches found their way onto this list of the top 10 winners of the transfer portal.

The biggest names who entered the portal and have picked their next schools -- Ta'Niya Latson, Olivia Miles, Cotie McMahon, MiLaysia Fulwiley -- had considerable influence on the rankings and where those teams landed.

Winning the transfer portal doesn't necessarily translate into winning championships, but more than half of this year's Sweet 16 consisted of teams that relied heavily on the play of transfers.

Which teams might find that success in 2026?

Janiah Barker, UCLA, F

Nya Robertson, SMU, G

Jersey Wolfenbarger, LSU, F

The Lady Vols added three high-end rotational players to a roster that was already set to have most of its core back. The depth and versatility Kim Caldwell has at her disposal will be even greater in 2026. Barker began her career in the SEC with two years at Texas A&M before moving on to the Bruins this season. She brings an element of power to Tennessee's frontcourt and can be part of Caldwell's 3-point shooting barrage. Robertson is an all-court scorer who should fit right into the Tennessee pressing system, and Wolfenbarger adds more rim protection and rebounding in a 6-foot-5 player who can run the floor.

Denim DeShields, Mississippi State, G

Desrae Kyles, Central Michigan, C

Latasha Lattimore, Virginia, F

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State, F

Jayla Murray, Wichita State, F

Kaitlin Peterson, UCF, G

Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State, G

Tianna Thompson, Georgia Tech, G

Just one month after the Rebels' season ended in the Sweet 16 and five key players used up their eligibility, Ole Miss has been remade. Yolett McPhee-McCuin added seven players from the portal, a diversified group that should give Ole Miss another chance at a competitive SEC season and a deep NCAA tournament run. McMahon is the headliner and could pair with rising sophomore Sira Thienou to form a duo that excels on both ends of the floor. Lattimore improved dramatically in her one year at Virginia and could provide some inside scoring, while Murray and Peterson give the Rebels some perimeter offense.

Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State, G

Madina Okot, Mississippi State, C

As good as the Gamecocks were this season in winning the SEC and reaching the NCAA championship game, they lacked in two areas: a reliable go-to scorer and an intimidating rim protector. Both of those needs were addressed in the portal. Losing MiLaysia Fulwiley stings, but Latson is not just an offensive upgrade; she is the most productive guard Dawn Staley has ever had in Columbia and led the nation in scoring in 2024-25. The 6-6 Okot showed great growth in her one year at Mississippi State and could be the kind of defensive disruptor that all of Staley's best teams have had.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina, G

Amiya Joyner, East Carolina, F

Kate Koval, Notre Dame, C

This ranking would have been even higher had the Tigers not also lost six players to the portal. LSU still comes out ahead, though. Fulwiley (2023) and Koval (2024) were top-15 recruits in their respective classes. With post players Sa'Myah Smith, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Aalyah Del Rosario departing, Koval will have plenty of space and minutes to live up to the billing she wasn't able to in one year with the Irish. Fulwiley's arrival has two benefits: She gives coach Kim Mulkey more dynamic guard play, and her departure from South Carolina weakens the depth of LSU's chief rival. Joyner will have to adjust to SEC play but has been a proven scorer for three years in the AAC.

Kennedy Basham, Arizona State, C

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, G

Taliyah Parker, Texas A&M, G

Veronica Sheffey, San Diego State, G

Clara Silva, Kentucky, C

Marta Suarez, California, F

The formula worked for Mark Campbell this season and he's going for it again with another transfer portal haul. Miles gives this group a chance to match the 34-win, Elite Eight season the Horned Frogs just had. Her ball handling, passing, excellence in transition and improved shooting make her an ideal fit for Campbell's system. At 6-3, Suarez is a big wing who is a willing shooter, and Sheffey should benefit greatly from playing with Miles. How much the 6-7 Silva improves from her backup role in one year at Kentucky will be key to TCU's short- and long-term success.

Yarden Garzon, Indiana, G

Gracie Merkle, Penn State, C

Oluchi Okananwa, Duke, G