Open Extended Reactions

Former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams has committed to to UConn for her final year of collegiate eligibility, she announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Williams chose to join the defending NCAA champions over LSU and UNC.

A 6-foot-4 forward, Williams spent the last three years with the Badgers before entering the transfer portal, quickly becoming one of the more sought-after players in the portal.

Editor's Picks Transfer rankings: All eyes on Kneepkens, Williams Charlie Creme

This season, she averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten Defensive Team for the second straight season. Last season, she averaged a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.7 rebounds.

Williams gives the Huskies a big boost in the frontcourt, providing them with more size as well as refined skills and experience.

She joins a relatively young -- but talented -- frontcourt of Big East Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong, Jana El Alfy, Ice Brady and Ayanna Patterson (who missed two consecutive seasons due to a knee and shoulder injury).