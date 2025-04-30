'Full Court Press' Season 2: How to watch the ESPN+ series

Take a look at this ESPN Original trailer showing women's NCAA basketball superstars Flau'jae Johnson, Kiki Iriafen and Hannah Hidalgo behind the scenes. (1:00)

"Full Court Press" is back.

Directed by Nikki Spetseris and produced by Omaha Productions and Words + Pictures in partnership with ESPN, the four-part ESPN Original Series returns Saturday for its second season.

This time around, the series gives viewers an intimate look inside the world of women's college basketball through the experiences of Notre Dame All-American guard Hannah Hidalgo, LSU sensation Flau'jae Johnson and USC standout forward Kiki Iriafen.

Featuring exclusive interviews and inside access, "Full Court Press" follows the three superstar athletes through the 2024-25 season, both on and off the court.

Here are key facts about the series:

Premiere schedule

*All times Eastern

Episode 1: Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Episode 2: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Episode 3: May 11 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Episode 4: May 11 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Following the television premiere, fans can catch each episode on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

How can fans access more women's college basketball coverage from ESPN?

