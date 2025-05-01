Open Extended Reactions

Former Utah star guard Gianna Kneepkens has committed to UCLA out of the transfer portal, she told ESPN on Thursday.

A three-time first-team all-conference selection, Kneepkens joins the Bruins, who are fresh off their first NCAA Final Four appearance in program history, as one of the top players to hit the portal this offseason.

As a junior last season, Kneepkens averaged a career-best 19.3 points per game while shooting 50.4% from the field, 44.8% from 3 and 89.0% at the free throw line. She also added 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Known for her efficiency in one of the nation's most high-octane offensive systems, the 6-foot guard has never shot below 38.4% from 3 in her college career.

The Duluth, Minnesota, native missed all but eight games of the 2023-24 campaign with a foot injury. She started her career in Salt Lake City as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021-22.

The Utes, who lost coach Lynne Roberts early in the season when she left for the Los Angeles Sparks head job, finished the year 22-9 and fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Kneepkens earned a spot on the All-Big 12 first team while getting tabbed the league's Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Following a 34-3 campaign that featured the most wins in program history, UCLA lost six players in the portal but figures to be among next season's Final Four contenders by bringing in Kneepkens to surround star center Lauren Betts, standout guard Kiki Rice and incoming freshman Sienna Betts, the nation's No. 2 prospect per espnW.