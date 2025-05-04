Open Extended Reactions

OMAHA, Neb. -- UTSA associate head coach Jamie Carey has been hired as the new women's basketball coach at Omaha, athletic director Adrian Dowell announced Sunday.

The 44-year-old Carey takes over for Carrie Banks, who was fired last month after she posted five straight losing seasons. Omaha's last winning season was 2016-17.

Carey was on Karen Aston's staff at UTSA for four seasons. The Roadrunners won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title for the first time and finished 26-5 last season. They played in the WNIT in 2024 and the WBIT in 2025.

Carey previously was on staffs at North Texas for one season, Texas for four and Colorado for two. She also was assistant women's national team director for USA Basketball from 2010-14.

Carey was a standout player at Stanford and Texas from 2000-05 and played for four seasons in the WNBA for the Connecticut Sun.