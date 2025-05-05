Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee, Missouri Valley Conference deputy commissioner Jill Redmond and Maryland interim athletic director Colleen Sorem have been appointed to serve on the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee, the NCAA announced Monday.

Lee takes the position vacated by Derita Dawkins of Arkansas, the committee chair in 2024-25 in the final year of her five years on the committee. Redmond fills the position vacated by Lizzie Gomez, who had served since 2022. Sorem replaces five-year committee veteran Deneé Barracato of Northwestern, who was recently named multiarea director for the Chicagoland Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Redmond and Sorem begin their terms immediately and Lee's term starts Sept. 1.

The 12-member committee will be chaired in 2025-26 by Milwaukee athletic director Amanda Braun. Other members are Vicky Chun of Yale, Liz Darger of Brigham Young, Jill Bodensteiner of Saint Joseph's, Amy Folan of Central Michigan, Alex Gary of Western Carolina, Josh Heird of Louisville, Jeff Konya of San Jose State and Lynn Tighe of Villanova.