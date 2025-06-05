Open Extended Reactions

High school club basketball season is in full swing. The major circuits have crisscrossed the country, with college coaches in attendance to watch their top recruiting priorities and uncover rising talent.

In today's ever-evolving recruiting landscape -- affected by the transfer portal, immediate eligibility and NIL -- the value of early recruitment for underclassmen is up for debate. Coaches continue to line the baselines, and offers are flying, but what those offers truly mean is ultimately up to each player and family. One thing remains certain: recruiting never stops.

Since ESPN's last rankings update, the 2025 class has graduated. We've attended more than 20 major events and reviewed hundreds of games of film -- including the U16 USA basketball trials over Memorial Day weekend. It's now time to expand the rankings, to the ESPNW Top 100 for the 2026 class, the Super 60 for 2027 and the Terrific 25 for 2028.

But these players aren't just competing against others in their own year. How do the best players across the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes stack up collectively? The results are a combined top 25 ranking of future college and pro stars, with more weight given to long-term projection.

A note about some of the names on this list: Several players missed significant time with injury, and may be ranked lower as a result.

1. Saniyah Hall, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 1 | G | 6-0 | Montverde Academy (FL)/Legends U P24 | Uncommitted

One of the nation's preeminent scorers, Hall is a physical, creative guard who can score from anywhere. She punishes defenders in the post and uses her length and strength to finish through contact at the rim. She's an elite competitor who seeks out the toughest matchups -- and usually delivers. Hall is also becoming more well-rounded as she begins to assert herself defensively. Has visited South Carolina, UCLA, North Carolina, USC and Ohio State.

2. Oliviyah Edwards, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 2 | F | 6-3 | Elite Sports Academy (WA)/Northwest Greyhounds 3SSB | Uncommitted

Edwards' frame and athleticism set her apart. She handles the ball well with a nice shooting stroke, and blocking her out is nearly impossible. She destroys opponents on the glass and can guard any position. Edwards' assertiveness sometimes wavers, but when it emerges, watch out. Her matchup against Kaleena Smith on the most recent Adidas 3SSB stop left little doubt she's ascended to another level.

3. Kaleena Smith, class of 2027

2027 ESPNW 60 ranking: 1 | PG | 5-6 | Ontario Christian (CA) /7 Days Basketball 3SSB | Uncommitted

Despite her size and age, Smith is one of the best players in the country. She's quite an efficient shot-maker but even when she isn't scoring, she's setting up a teammate for a shot. Smith is relaxed on the court and navigates defensive schemes with ease. She's becoming a more vocal leader, too. Smith's recruitment has been wide-ranging, and she said she's been in touch with UConn, USC, TCU, Notre Dame, UCLA and South Carolina.

5⭐️ Kaleena Smith WENT OFF for 37 points last night in her Rock Hill debut, leading Seven Days to a win over the Southeast Allstars. 🔥🪣@specialkayyy11 I @3SSBGCircuit pic.twitter.com/3iQCKeXjMP — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 26, 2025

4. Olivia Vukosa, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 3 | P | 6-4 | Christ the King (NY)/Philly Rise EYBL | Uncommitted

Vukosa is a skilled, mobile big who gracefully runs the floor and can stretch defenses beyond the arc. Still, her greatest impact comes in the paint, where she's among the best in the country at posting, sealing and finishing through contact. She's already a high-level rebounder with room to be even more aggressive, and she's shown flashes this spring of how she can thrive in next-level actions. Her final recruiting list consists of Texas, South Carolina, UConn, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State and LSU.

5. Kate Harpring, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 4 | G | 5-10 | Marist School (GA)/Southeast All Stars 3SSB | Uncommitted

Harpring is a tough, physical combo guard who thrives off the bounce, getting to her pull-up or finishing at the rim. Her improving three-point shot adds another layer to her game. Defensively, she's fearless and embraces challenging matchups. With how often she draws contact, continued growth at the free throw line would elevate her even further. There are few guards like her nationally. She's taken official visits to UCLA, North Carolina, Iowa and Vanderbilt, and has offers from nearly every major program, including UConn, South Carolina, Duke, Texas and Tennessee.

6. Jerzy Robinson, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 5 | G | 6-0 | Sierra Canyon (CA)/Sports Academy Swish EYBL | Uncommitted

Another physical guard, Robinson confidently plays bully ball. She's comfortable at either guard spot and has improved her shooting volume. Developing more offensive efficiency will dictate her ultimate ceiling, but for now Robinson benefits from a high volume of free throw attempts. She was known as a facilitator early in her career, and that passing has started to show up once again, giving her game much-needed balance. She's a competitive defender and rebounder. Robinson's recruitment includes UConn, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and UCLA.

7. Tatianna Griffin, class of 2028

2028 ESPNW 25 ranking: 1 | G | 6-0 | Ontario Christian (CA)/Team Why Not EYBL | Uncommitted

Tatianna Griffin is the No. 1 player in the newly unveiled 2028 ESPNW Top 25 rankings. Courtesy of USA Basketball

The rising sophomore is already dominating the 17U EYBL circuit with a rare physicality and polished perimeter game, averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists through two sessions. Griffin's effective handle allows her to create off the bounce, and once a defender is on her hip, it's over. She's an elite finisher with a complementary pull-up jumper and emerging 3-point shot, making her a nightmare to defend 1-on-1. She's also a determined defender. Expect every major program to recruit her.

8. Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, class of 2027

2027 ESPNW 60 ranking: 2 | W/F | 6-2 | Bullis School (MD)/WV Thunder UA | Uncommitted

Few can match Wilson-Manyacka's combination of finesse, skill and physical force. She's improved her perimeter shot over the past year and added creativity to her handle. Defensively, she defends all five positions and is a two-way rebounder. Her offensive efficiency will only get better as she adds some simple elements to her game, such as moving without the ball and using her gifted rip-and-go to get defenders on her hip -- and therefore at her mercy. Wilson-Manyacka's recruitment will feature top programs from across the country.

9. Caroline Bradley, class of 2027

2027 ESPNW 60 ranking: 3 | P | 6-5 | Oak Grove HS (LA)/Arkansas Mavericks UA | Uncommitted

Bradley blends old-school physicality in the paint with modern floor spacing. She's a physical, patient scorer with either hand in the post, and has developed a nice pull-up jumper to counter constant double- and triple-teams. Her improved off-ball movement and catch-and-shoot skills will help in ball screen actions in college. Defensively, her footwork and technique allow her to play without fouling. She's the clear best post in her class, and elite programs are monitoring her progress.

10. Jezelle Banks, class of 2027

2027 ESPNW 60 ranking: 4 | PG | 5-8 | St. James Academy (VA)/Team Durant | Uncommitted

Banks is a joyful, entertaining point guard who is becoming more efficient despite her high usage rate. She's averaging an impressive 17.2 points, 5.2 assists (with a 2:1 assist to turnover ratio) and 2.6 steals per game with Team Durant. She's becoming more nuanced and patient reading defenses in the pick-and-roll, and her added shooting range has made her tougher to defend. Banks is also a savvy on-ball defender and rebounder for a lead guard. She rarely discusses her recruitment publicly, but all the major conferences are pursuing her. Expect Banks to narrow her list soon.

11. McKenna Woliczko, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 6 | F | 6-2 | Archbishop Mitty (CA)/Jason Kidd Select P24 | Uncommitted

Woliczko won't play this summer, after missing most of junior season with a knee injury. But she was stuffing the stat sheet before she went down, showing improved shooting and range. A blue-collar forward who rebounds as well as anyone in the country on the offensive glass, Woliczko's motor is her claim to fame. Her top 10 schools: Florida State, Iowa, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, Vanderbilt and USC.

12. Trinity Jones, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 7 | G | 6-1 | Bolingbrook HS (IL)/Mac Irvin Fire P24 | Uncommitted

A highly talented big guard with the vertical leap to elevate on jumpers and finish at the rim, Jones' elite skills rival anyone in the country. She missed the high school season with a knee injury but returned as intense and fierce as ever in the spring, particularly defensively. There's no limit on her potential. She's looking heavily at LSU, TCU (which she has already officially visited), North Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

13. Jordyn Jackson, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 8 | G/W | 6-1 | Sidwell Friends (DC)/Team Durant | Uncommitted

Jackson is development personified. Known for her frame and intensity, she refined her skills across the board this year to become a more efficient full-time perimeter player. She can break defenders down off the dribble with a tight handle and attacking angles, and she can power her way to the rim for finishes off of two feet. Most importantly, her abilities as a shooter force defenses to respect her jumper. She could make a run up the recruiting rankings before her high school career is over. Jackson narrowed her recruitment to TCU, Alabama, Maryland, Ohio State, South Carolina and Miami.

Jordyn Jackson filled up the stat sheet in The Throne semifinal!



27 PTS | 11 REB



Crusaders advance! pic.twitter.com/TNrb3gDbO1 — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) March 28, 2025

14. Brihanna Crittendon, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 9 | F | 6-3 | Riverdale Ridge (CO)/Jason Kidd Select P24

The 2026 class is loaded with swing forwards like Crittendon, who has always shown nice shooting touch and gets easy buckets inside because of her size. She started to show her physicality and motor more frequently at the end of this past high school season and has sustained that consistency in the club circuit. Crittendon has scheduled visits with Tennessee, UCLA, Colorado and TCU, and is working on scheduling Texas and USC. She considers her recruitment wide open.

15. Jacy Abii, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 10 | G/W | 6-2 | Legion Prep (TX)/It's Fox Nation UA

Abii is another elite prospect who missed her high school season with a knee injury and hasn't played club yet either -- though she is expected to return soon. She's a great facilitator, fundamental scorer and long-range shooter who keeps her approach simple. She is also a workhorse on the glass and can guard multiple positions. Abii has taken official visits to Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, North Carolina and TCU. She has scheduled Duke, LSU and Tennessee for the fall and may add others.

16. Maddyn Greenway, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 11 | PG | 5-8 | Providence Academy (MN)/North Tartan EYBL | Committed to Kentucky Wildcats

Greenway's end-to-end speed rivals that of any high schooler. She pushes pace and immediately puts pressure on the paint. A smaller guard, she packs some serious punch with her strength --it helps she's a multi-sport athlete ( soccer, track and field). Greenway has evolved from a scoring combo guard to more of a point guard who distributes for others. But when it's time to score, she'll do so with volume, too. Greenway's a feisty defender where her competitiveness shines through.

17. Bella Flemings, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 12 | G | 6-0 | Brennan HS (TX)/San Antonio Finest UA | Uncommitted

A poised, physical combo guard, Flemings uses her intellectual approach to make others better. She has the strength and physicality of a forward, which helps her leverage contact on drives to finish or distribute to others. She is ultra-fundamental and is shooting the 3 with growing efficiency. Her pull-up jumper and rebounding set her apart, and her versatile frame allows her to log minutes at multiple spots. She has four official visits scheduled, and plans to commit "to a strong culture and family environment" by mid-to-late October.

18. Addison Bjorn, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 13 | W | 6-1 | Park Hill South (MO)/All Iowa Attack EYBL | Uncommitted

Bjorn is a long and skilled and dances with the ball in her hand. Her growing perimeter shot gives her a balanced, dynamic offensive game. She crashes the glass hard, although she doesn't always love the physical and rugged aspect of playing forward defensively. As she adds strength, her versatility will demand she embraces it. Bjorn's recruiting list currently has 15 programs, notably including Duke, UConn, North Carolina, Stanford, Texas and Notre Dame.

19. Haylen Ayers, class of 2027

2027 ESPNW 60 ranking: 5 | G | 6-0 | University School of Jackson/Tennessee Flight EYBL | Uncommitted

A big-time softball player as well, Ayers thrives in screen actions and understands timing well, using a minimal amount of dribbles to produce. She often logs lead guard minutes and is comfortable at either guard spot. Defensively, she positions herself well and plays with consistent effort. As her shooting improves, her game will further rise. UConn, Texas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, South Carolina and UCLA are emerging as key contenders in her recruitment.

20. Jordyn Palmer, class of 2027

2027 ESPNW 60 ranking: 6 | G/W | 6-1 | Westtown School (PA)/Philly Rise EYBL | Uncommitted

Palmer has a knack for reading defenses and attacking accordingly to score. Once a defender is on her hip, she's one of the best finishers at the rim in the country, and has exceptional touch off the glass. She has added range and is tough to cover. Defensively, she plays with a high IQ and picks her spots wisely. Palmer's recruitment includes all of the major power four players.

21. Micah Ojo, class of 2027

2027 ESPNW 60 ranking: 7 | G/W | 6-1 | Princess Anne (VA)/YKS P24 | Uncommitted

Ojo is becoming one of the nation's most complete players. The tall, long guard is tough to rattle and can play the one through three spots, reminiscent of former Stanford star Haley Jones. But Ojo is an even better shooter at this stage. She finishes at the rim with ease, shoots from 3 with confidence and impacts the game with her length and motor on defense. Recruiting interest in Ojo has surged, with all the major conferences closely monitoring her.

22. Autumn Fleary, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 14 | PG | 5-7 | Sidwell Friends (DC)/Team Takeover EYBL | Uncommitted

Fleary plays like an old-school East Coast point guard. She's shifty, sharp and comfortable living in the paint or making plays in transition. She also understands how to change pace in the pick-and-roll, and has become a more consistent shooter. A savvy on-ball defender, Fleary's game will reach new heights as she learns to balance scoring with facilitation. Fleary's recruitment includes Maryland, Duke, LSU, North Carolina, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame, and TCU.

23. Kaeli Wynn, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 15 | F | 6-2 | Mater Dei (CA)/Sports Academy Swish EYBL | Uncommitted

Wynn broke out as a brash, ultra-confident wing with the size, versatility and fundamentals to be a matchup advantage anywhere on the court. She can adapt to any defensive look and loves to disrupt opponents defensively. The daughter of a coach, her motor and savvy are evident. She'll miss the summer due to injury but is expected to be fully healthy for her senior year. Wynn will take official visits to Stanford and South Carolina, with others to follow.

24. Olivia Jones, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 16 | G | 5-11 | Long Island Lutheran (NY)/Exodus EYBL | Uncommitted

Young for her class, Jones has developed into a dynamic scorer, growing physically and boosting her confidence and production. She can attack off the bounce, knock down shots and play either as a lead guard or aggressive scoring threat. Defensively, she's a rugged on-ball presence and rebounds well. Jones' recruitment includes the likes of Miami, Indiana, Notre Dame, UCLA, North Carolina, UConn, Duke and Ole Miss.

25. Lilly Williams, class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 17 | P | 6-5 | Howell HS (MI)/Michigan Mystics P24 | Committed to Michigan State Spartans

Good post play is rare, but Williams brings strength, skill and mobility to the position, making her upside enormous. She runs the floor effortlessly, protects the paint and is learning how to maximize her impact on both ends. Her high motor sets her apart, and as she develops patience and uses her length more effectively, her game will keep growing. She's a fantastic early addition for Robyn Fralick and Michigan State.