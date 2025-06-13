Open Extended Reactions

Before stars like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Boston and JuJu Watkins became household names, they suited up for Team USA's U16 roster.

That group's legacy of featuring future stars continued over Memorial Day Weekend in Colorado Springs, where 52 of the nation's top young players in the 2026 through 2028 high school classes competed for a spot on the national team. After four days of intense drills and high-level competition, 12 players earned the opportunity to compete for head coach Steve Gomez (Lubbock Christian University) and Team USA at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup in Irapuato, Mexico (June 16-22).

Ultimately, the committee chose the team it felt best fit the system for the task at hand: winning another gold medal for USA Basketball. There are questions, particularly at point guard, but that's typical in a two-year cycle designed to build toward the U17 World Cup. The AmeriCup serves as both a proving ground and launching pad.

Let's take a look at the 12 players ready to carry the torch for Team USA.

Class of 2026

2026 ESPNW 100 ranking: 16 | G | 5-11 | Long Island Lutheran (NY)/Exodus EYBL | Uncommitted

In a group that needed as much veteran presence as possible, Jones filled needs at both guard spots. She has developed into a dogged defender and her maturity on the floor will pay dividends. She's quite young for the 2026 class, and will be a vital part of this team.

Class of 2027

F | 6-2 | Bullis School (MD)/WV Thunder UA | Uncommitted

Overall, Wilson-Manyacka is the best player on this team. Her size, frame, mobility and coordination make her a difficult matchup for anyone. Team USA will utilize her versatility on both ends, so expect to see her log minutes at both small forward and power forward. She is shooting well from deep -- the 3-point line is a longer distance in FIBA compared to high school -- and she's hard to keep out of the paint. Defensively, she uses her physical gifts to cover a lot of ground, guard multiple positions and dominate the glass.

C | 6-5 | Oak Grove HS (LA)/Mavs Elite UA | Uncommitted

Without question, Bradley was the best post player during the trials in May. She's advanced with her back to the basket and is a fundamentally sound defender. Bradley has grown into a face-up mid-range game, and she can extend her range beyond the 3-point line -- valuable with FIBA's wider lane. Even with spacing at a premium, Team USA should be able to play through her on the block.

W | 6-0 | Princess Anne HS (VA)/YKS P24 | Uncommitted

Ojo is long and graceful on the floor and never stops competing. She can defend multiple positions and consistently make smart plays in transition. Offensively, she's skilled enough to lead the break or fill lanes for early offense. Her maturity and toughness give the coaching staff lineup flexibility.

F | 6-3 | Olathe South HS (KS)/Southwest Select 3SSB | Uncommitted

Long stands out right away. She has a long frame, an enthusiastic voice and endless athleticism. Her high motor leads to plenty of rebounds on both ends along with lots of finishes at the rim. Long keeps the offense flowing because she moves well without the ball, and knows how to play in the screen-and-roll. A mobile defender, Long eagerly challenges shots at the rim.

F | 6-3 | Centennial HS (NV)/Utah Prospects 3SSB | Uncommitted

Williams' relentless rebounding stands out right away. She crashes every possession and either she gets the ball or demands the defense put a quality, physical box out on her. As such, Williams tends to wear defenders down after a few possessions, leading to additional easy opportunities for her team later in games. Williams has improved her face-up game and willingness to go to her right as a lefty -- all good signs in her development. She uses her strength as a decided advantage on defense.

PG | 5-9 | Lakeridge HS (TX)/Pro Skills EYBL | Uncommitted

Bailey can log minutes as a lead guard. Defensively, she was active and reliable guarding the ball. Her passing and consistency pushing the pace also stood out in Colorado Springs. She's adept at breaking down defenders and making quality, accurate passes with both hands. Bailey brings a much-needed connective energy to the floor.

Class of 2028

G | 5-11 | Ontario Christian (CA)/Team Why Not EYBL | Uncommitted

Griffin was arguably the best overall player on the floor for portions of the trials. A powerful guard who thrives attacking downhill, she showed she can counter her physicality with a nice change-of-pace move and advanced handle to get by defenders. She's a focused competitor who is seldom rattled. She may be one of the youngest players on the team, but they'll rely on her steady consistency.

W | 6-1 | Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day/Missouri Phenom EYBL | Uncommitted

Haywood is a long slasher who glides to the rim, but can also knock down pull-up jumpers. Defensively, she showed she can guard multiple positions and contribute on the glass. She will get Team USA on the attack in transition quickly.

G | 5-10 | Plano East HS (TX)/Pro Skills EYBL | Uncommitted

Robinson earned her spot with relentlessness and consistency. Like Griffin, she uses her strength to bully past defenders and take contact at the rim. She then counters her explosiveness with a savvy change of pace that leads to finishes at the rim, pull-up jumpers and looks for others. Defensively, she's a strong and physical on-ball defender. Robinson has a veteran presence about her game and will play multiple roles for this U16 team.

F | 6-4 | Broomfield HS (CO)/CO Hoopsters | Uncommitted

The emerging rising sophomore has an ideal frame and runs the floor very well. Her outside shot is picturesque and she's comfortable slashing to the rim off the dribble. She's still learning to use her physicality around the paint, which is understandable for a player her age.

PG | 5-7 | Sandy Creek HS (GA)/AEBL P24 | Uncommitted

Reckley brings elite end-to-end speed as a point guard. She keeps the ball on a string and creates plenty of paint touches along with opportunities for others. Reckley can play with some scoring flair, but she'll learn to balance it with a floor general mentality as a lead guard. Defensively, her ball pressure can create some easy opportunities as well. This competition is a great opportunity for her to continue to develop.