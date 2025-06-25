Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas-Missouri rivalry will return this college season in women's basketball, as the teams will meet in Kansas City on Nov. 15.

The Jayhawks and Tigers will play at T-Mobile Center, which is also home to the men's and women's Big 12 tournaments.

The schools stopped playing each other in football and men's and women's basketball -- despite decades-long rivalries -- after Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC following the 2011-12 school year.

Men's basketball was the first to resume play. Their rivalry, which began in 1907, started again on campus sites in 2021, and they have played each December since then. The football teams, which first played in 1891, are resuming their 120-game series this fall when they meet at Missouri on Sept. 6.

Now, women's basketball will resume their series, which started in 1973, a year after Title IX was signed into law. They have met only once since 2012, in the 2023 WNIT.

"As a program, we greatly understand the intensity of the rivalry and look forward to playing," Kansas women's coach Brandon Schneider said.

New Missouri coach Kellie Harper, who was hired in March, said, "This is one of the fiercest rivalries college athletics has to offer. It is a great opportunity for our fans and our team. It is important to keep traditions alive in the changing landscape of collegiate sports.

"I understand what this game means to our fans and I am excited to be on the sidelines for my first Border War."