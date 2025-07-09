Open Extended Reactions

Attention on women's basketball across all levels is at an all-time high. Veteran stars and rookies alike are shining in the WNBA. The FIBA Women's AmeriCup team, comprised of some of the game's current college stars, just concluded with Team USA defeating Brazil 92-84 to win gold. The U19 FIBA Women's World Cup starts July 12 with the next batch of stars on the roster. As such, fans are now much more familiar with the rising seniors in the class of 2026, and the top players are getting closer to finalizing their college decisions.

They also remind us of current college players. As the top players in the 2026 class gear up for summer basketball, let's compare their games to see how they would fit in college.

No. 1 Saniyah Hall, G

6 feet | Spire Academy (OH) | Uncommitted

College comparison: Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns

Booker is a physical guard who can play point guard through forward and helped Texas reach the Final Four last year. She excels in the mid-range and is always a threat to attack the basket, averaging 16 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Booker wasn't much of a factor from deep, however, taking just 12% of her shots from beyond the arc.

Hall, too, can function as the lead guard, but she's at her best attacking the basket. She creates with a variety of skills off the dribble and takes contact at the rim extremely well. Hall averaged 20 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this past season for Montverde Academy, and she's beginning to extend her range at a higher clip: roughly 20% of her made field goals in high school were 3-pointers.

Hall made the U19 USA Basketball team and will compete July 12-20 in the Czech Republic.

No. 2 Oliviyah Edwards, F

6-3 | Elite Sports Academy (WA) | Uncommitted

College comparison: Khamil Pierre

Pierre was one of Vanderbilt's leading scorers before departing the program on June 30, and she still may not understand the full extent of her capabilities. She bounds to the rim with powerful strides and has a nice shooting touch. She stuffed the stat sheet this past season, averaging 20 points and 9.7 rebounds at nearly 50% shooting from the field. Look for her production to get even better as she learns the finer details of the game.

Edwards has nearly unmatched elite physical gifts, much like Pierre. Over time, Edwards has dramatically improved and now attacks off the bounce with amazing efficiency going right or left. At times, she plays above the rim, which makes her a professional prospect, too. Her adidas 3SSB stats are similar to those of Pierre's 2024-25 season, with 17 points and 7.8 rebounds per game at an astounding 63.2% from the field.

No. 3 Olivia Vukosa, P

6-4 | Christ the King (NY) | Uncommitted

College comparison: Raegan Beers, Oklahoma Sooners

Vukosa and Beers are new-age bigs with feathery shooting touches from deep. Vukosa has made 34.8% of her 3-pointers at the prep level, while Beers was a 36.4% shooter from beyond the arc last season. Both can stretch defenses, but their touch extends to passing and facilitation as well. Beers was amazing from the field this past season, making 66% of her shots. Vukosa is a 58.3% shooter in the EYBL this season.

Both players will punish opponents on the block, and also provide some offense in the trail spot on the break. Beers has college experience as the focal point of an offense. Expect Vukosa to grow into that type of role as well. She has an even more advanced handle at this stage, something college coaches find valuable because she can fit into so many systems.

No. 4 Kate Harpring, G

5-10 | Marist School (GA) | Uncommitted

College comparison: Ta'Niya Latson, South Carolina Gamecocks

Harpring is as aggressive as it gets off the dribble. Combine that with her physicality at the rim, and she looks a lot like Latson. Both score, rebound, facilitate and are respectable 3-point shooters.

Latson led the nation in scoring last year with 25.2 points per game and has already eclipsed 2,000 career points in college. She had a reputation early as a player who attacks the rim hard, then rounded out her game by adding shooting range. She also averaged more than four assists and steals rebounds per game last season. Both players create easy offense by forcing turnovers via their defense ball pressure. Harpring is a capable shooter-she averaged 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the 3SSB league-but prefers drives and pull-ups, so her natural evolution will come from beyond the 3-point line, much like Latson.

Harpring made the U19 USA Basketball team as well.

Jerzy Robinson (No. 5), left, and Kate Harpring (No. 4), right, bring to mind current college stars Mikaylah Williams and Ta'Niya Latson, respectively. Courtesy of USA Basketball

No. 5 Jerzy Robinson, G

6-0 | Sierra Canyon (CA) | Uncommitted

College comparison: Mikaylah Williams, LSU Tigers

Williams is one of college basketball's most proficient scorers off the dribble. She's skilled, strong and physical, using her 6-foot build to her advantage when facing defensive pressure to create space. She excels in the mid-range and also creates her own shot out to the three. Defensively, she can cover multiple positions on the perimeter.

Robinson is similarly aggressive. She seeks contact at the rim and scores capably from three levels. She is a confident defender as well, and doesn't back down from any challenge. Both players are high-percentage free throw shooters and rebound well for guards.

Robinson will represent Team USA at the U19 FIBA Women's World Cup.

No. 6 McKenna Woliczko, F

6-2 | Archbishop Mitty (CA) | Uncommitted

College comparison: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor Bears

Although Woliczko has missed some time due to injury since the high school season, her effort and motor have left major impressions among recruiters. Both she and Littlepage-Buggs (6-1) play bigger than their listed size, as they attack the glass and refuse blockouts by defenders. They're also nice shooters out to the extended mid-range, and are working to improve from deep.

But the prevailing similarity between these two players is their effort and willingness to do whatever it takes to win. Littlepage-Buggs averaged 15 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season for the Bears. Woliczko was a double-double machine in high school as well, prior to injury.

No. 7 Trinity Jones, G/W

6-1 | Bolingbrook HS (IL) | Uncommitted

College comparison: Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee Lady Volunteers

Cooper is extremely gifted with extraordinary length and has the athletic advantage when she attacks the paint or finishes at the rim. Offensively, she creates her own offense and is difficult to cover in the open court. Averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.

Jones may even be a notch above Cooper physically. Few can match her bounce, which she uses to play hard-nosed defense and relentlessly attack offesively. Expect her to produce comparable numbers to Cooper once she hits college. Both can play multiple perimeter spots and even some forward, depending on the matchup.

No. 8 Jordyn Jackson, G/W

6-1 | Sidwell Friends (DC) | Uncommitted

College comparison: Kaylene Smikle, Maryland Terrapins

A physical slasher, Jackson has evolved into a more complete scorer over the past year, with finesse and creation skills she lacked earlier in high school. Much like Smikle, she can be unorthodox, but effective. Jackson averaged 17 points on 35% shooting from 3-point range and 80% shooting from the line during her May EYBL play, almost mirroring Smikle's 2024-25 season averages (17.9 points on 36.1% shooting from 3 and 79.3% from the free throw line).

Smikle surprised some with her ability to flat out score early in college. She was a major addition to Maryland last year, and her shooting and scoring ability adds spacing to the floor, which helps others gain more freedom of movement offensively. Both she and Jackson are aggressive and confident and leave an imprint on the box score.

No. 9 Brihanna Crittendon, F

6-3 | Riverdale Ridge HS (CO) | Uncommitted

College comparison: Nunu Agara, Stanford Cardinal

Crittendon has taken a major step forward with her motor and her 3-point consistency. The versatile forward's size and gracefulness has always stood out, but her game is less erratic now, the steadiness complementing her high-volume scoring.

Agara, meanwhile, plays all over the floor, allowing Stanford to take advantage of her skill set against different matchups. She can stretch the floor but also play down in the low post to hunt efficient scoring opportunities. As a result, she averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds last season. Crittendon may be a more prolific scorer in high school (26.4 points a game), but Agara was slightly more prepared to play multiple positions in college than Crittendon currently projects.

No. 10 Jacy Abii, W/F

6-2 | Legion Prep Academy (TX) | Uncommitted

College Comparison: Addy Brown, Iowa State Cyclones

Abii is quite valuable as an all-around forward who brings stat-stuffing effort to the floor nightly, along with a winning pedigree -- she has won multiple high school state championships. Both she and Brown can play a point forward role, desirable in today's game of positionless basketball, and both are legitimate 3-point threats. Both can also call their own number, or pick apart a defense by making their teammates better, and they allow their respective matchups to dictate their decision-making.

Brown has become more of an aggressive scorer and plays more off the bounce than when she first entered college averaging 15.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season. Abii meanwhile had an impressive 20.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and close to 4 assists per game in her last full high school season as a sophomore.