INDIANAPOLIS -- Unrivaled announced 13 new NIL deal signings, headlined by USC's JuJu Watkins, UCLA's Lauren Betts, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and UConn's Azzi Fudd.

Sarah Strong (UConn), Olivia Miles (TCU), Madison Booker (Texas), Kiki Rice (UCLA), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Syla Swords (Michigan), and Sienna Betts (UCLA) are also signing NIL deals with the three-on-three league.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson is also continuing her partnership with Unrivaled with a new NIL deal, after inking a first one back in December. Unlike her last partnership, this one will not include equity in the league.

"Unrivaled was lit," Johnson said. "When I watched the first game I was like this is real. It was super professional and catered to the athletes.

"It's going to get more and more active more and more competitive. I don't know what's happening in the back, but I think there's just going to be more incentive to turn up."

This group combines for 32 NCAA Tournament appearances, 25 Sweet 16 appearances, 14 Elite Eight appearances, 10 Final Four appearances, and 4 National Championships.

Last season, Watkins was named the Naismith Player of the Year and Big 10 Player of the Year, and Betts was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Strong was the Big East Freshman of the Year, while Booker was the SEC Player of the Year and Hidalgo won ACC Player of the Year.

These signings build off of NIL partnerships with 2025 WNBA No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers and Johnson. Watkins was also already involved with Unrivaled through her investment in the league as part of its series A funding last December.

"Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission," Unrivaled president of basketball operations Luke Cooper said. "This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes."