South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins said Friday she is taking time off from basketball and hopes to return for the 2026-27 season.

Watkins was a part of South Carolina's national championship team in 2024. Last season, she suffered an ACL injury in a victory over Mississippi State on Jan. 5 that cut short her junior year. She was averaging 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds through 14 games at that time for the Gamecocks, who reached the national championship game before losing to UConn.

Last November, Watkins missed the team's season opener, as she was suspended following an August 2024 arrest on assault, battery and kidnapping charges that were later dismissed.

"As most of you know, this past year has been a roller coaster for me," she wrote on Instagram. "l usually like to keep my personal life private, but every time I step out into the community, I realize I'm not alone in this journey.

"So many of you have shown me love and encouragement, and because of that, I feel like l owe you a little insight into what's been going on.

"I also want the younger ones who look up to me to know that tough times don't define you, they make you stronger. With everything that's happened this year, I'm going to take some time off to focus on myself, my community, my faith, and my family, so that I can grow as an individual and attempt to master this journey of life.

"I'm so grateful for my coaches, the USC medical team, my teammates, and everyone who's supported me along the way. For now, I'll be cheering on my team and working hard to COME BACK EVEN STRONGER IN THE 2026-27 SEASON."

For her South Carolina career, Watkins has played in 84 games, averaging 7.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.