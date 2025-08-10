Tennessee basketball player Ruby Whitehorn has been charged with aggravated burglary and domestic assault after she was arrested Friday following a domestic dispute call to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, court records show.

Whitehorn, who started 28 games for the Lady Vols last season, allegedly kicked in the front door and the bathroom door after a fight with a woman outside a North Knox County home on late Friday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office records obtained by WATE Channel 6 in Knoxville.

Whitehorn was released on bond Saturday and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

"We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather additional information," Tennessee associate director of women's basketball Eric Trainer told WATE.

No injuries were reported, according to the arrest warrant.

Whitehorn, a guard entering her senior season, averaged 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season, her first for the Lady Vols after transferring from Clemson.