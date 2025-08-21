Open Extended Reactions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have suspended fourth-year guard Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely following her recent arrest on felony charges of domestic assault and aggravated burglary.

Last week, Whitehorn's attorney, Gregory P. Isaacs, said Whitehorn will plead not guilty at her preliminary hearing on Sept. 5.

"She is suspended indefinitely and is not participating in team activities," an athletic department spokesman said in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The 6-foot player from Detroit was arrested Aug. 8 after the Knox County Sherriff's Office responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. According to reports, police said Whitehorn got into an altercation outside a woman's residence and kicked in a front door and bedroom door.

Whitehorn reportedly told officers she was getting her property back after the woman took her phone and passport and then locked the door.

"Our firm's investigation has also revealed that the factual allegations contained in the warrants are not accurate and are contradicted by eyewitness accounts," Isaacs said in last week's statement. "Ruby Whitehorn looks forward to having this matter resolved in the very near future."

Whitehorn started 28 of 34 games last season for the Lady Vols and ranked fourth in scoring with 11.6 points a game. She also had four rebounds per game. She began her career at Clemson where she started 62 of the 66 games.

She helped Tennessee go 24-10 in coach Kim Caldwell's debut season. The Lady Vols lost to Texas in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.