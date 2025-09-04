A California appeals court has reinstated $500,000 in punitive damages for former University of San Francisco women's basketball player Marija Galic and ordered a new trial for her twin sister, Marta, in a case alleging years of verbal and emotional abuse by head coach Molly Goodenbour.

In a ruling issued Aug. 29, the First District Court of Appeal overturned a trial judge's decision that had set aside Marija's punitive damages award. The court found Marta had been wrongly required to prove "gross negligence" and said she should receive a new trial on her negligence claims.

Jurors in 2023 awarded Marija $250,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages before the trial court struck the punitive portion. Marta lost her claims after the jury did not consider her negligence arguments.

According to the opinion, the Galic twins, who are from Croatia, alleged that Goodenbour engaged in a pattern of verbal and emotional mistreatment during their time on the team, including repeated insults and pressure to quit, which they said contributed to panic attacks, breakdowns and long-term psychological harm. A psychiatrist testified that both sisters developed psychiatric disorders linked to Goodenbour's conduct.

"I'm grateful to the California Court of Appeal for reinstating the punitive damages in my case," Marija Galic said in a statement to ESPN. "This decision affirms the importance of accountability and makes clear that emotional and verbal abuse by head coaches -- and the institutions that enable it -- must not be excused. I hope this outcome empowers other athletes who have endured mistreatment -- you are not alone.

"I also thank the Court for recognizing that my sister, Marta, deserves a fair chance to present her case. We will continue to seek justice for her and for all athletes who have suffered in silence."

The Galic sisters enrolled at USF in 2018 and played for the team through the 2020-21 season.

"USF and its attorneys appreciate the extensive time invested and consideration taken by the judges in this case," USF spokesperson Kellie Samson said in a statement. "USF Athletics is ready to move forward toward a dynamic upcoming women's basketball season, with a full focus on the development and success of our student athletes in the classroom and on the court."

Randolph Gaw, the sisters' attorney, said the ruling has broader significance for college athletics.

"We're grateful that the California Court of Appeal recognized that there was more than enough evidence to uphold Marija's punitive damages verdict against USF, and also that Marta wasn't given a fair shot to prove her case to the jury," he said in a statement. "More importantly, this case now sets an important benchmark as to the financial consequences facing a university when they do little to rein in abusive behavior by their coaches towards their student-athletes."

Goodenbour, a former Stanford standout who won two national championships as a player in the early 1990s, has coached at USF since 2016. She received a contract extension in May, through the 2027-28 season. She was previously the head coach at UC Irvine, Cal State Dominguez Hills and Chico State.