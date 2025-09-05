KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee fourth-year guard Ruby Whitehorn on Friday pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in exchange for judicial diversion after an altercation last month that earned her a suspension from the team.

"As a result of a lot of hard work and investigation, we were able to enter into a favorable plea agreement," Whitehorn's attorney, Gregory Isaacs, said. "Ms. Whitehorn is an excellent student-athlete and intends to focus her attention on athletics and academics at the University of Tennessee."

If Whitehorn stays out of trouble and attends anger management classes, her record can be expunged after a year, Isaacs said.

The 6-foot player from Detroit was arrested on Aug. 8 by the Knox County Sherriff's Office. According to reports, police said Whitehorn got into an altercation outside a woman's residence and kicked in a front door and bedroom door.

Whitehorn reportedly told officers she was getting her property back after the woman took her phone and passport and then locked the door.

Isaacs has previously said eyewitness accounts contradicted the accusations against his client. On Friday, a judge dismissed felony charges of domestic assault and aggravated burglary. Whitehorn pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of aggravated trespassing and vandalism.

Following her arrest, Whitehorn was suspended indefinitely from the team. A spokesperson for the Lady Vols did not immediately respond to questions about her status on Friday.

Whitehorn started 28 of 34 games last season for the Lady Vols and ranked fourth on the team in scoring at 11.6 points a game. She began her career at Clemson, where she started 62 of 66 games.

She helped Tennessee go 24-10 in coach Kim Caldwell's debut season. The Lady Vols lost to Texas in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.