Jacy Abii, the No. 9 recruit in the 2026 girls' SC Next 100 class, has committed to Notre Dame, she announced Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 forward chose coach Niele Ivey and the Fighting Irish over UCLA, Tennessee, Texas and LSU.

"It's more than basketball -- it's faith, family and a place where I'm seen as more than just a basketball player," Abii told ESPN. "From the moment I stepped on campus, I felt the love, the opportunity and the calling to be part of something bigger than myself. I'm blessed to call Notre Dame home."

Abii missed her junior season of high school after an ACL injury last summer on the Overtime Select circuit. She played sparingly this summer but showed signs of her old self. After helping Frisco Liberty (Texas) win two state championships, she transferred to Legion Prep, also in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Abii is a versatile perimeter-oriented forward who excels at shooting and facilitating. She is a particularly gifted passer, has become a legitimate threat from beyond the arc and is an exceptional rebounder.

"Jacy is a versatile playmaker who can dominate on both sides of the ball," San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox, whose Under Armour team Abii plays for, told ESPN. "She creates mismatches wherever she is on the floor, and that will prove invaluable in Notre Dame's system."

Abii is Notre Dame's third commitment in the 2026 class. The Fighting Irish also have No. 30 Isabella Ragone, a small forward out of Georgia, and No. 81 Isabella Sangha, a power forward out of Florida.

Notre Dame retooled its roster for 2025-26 via the transfer portal but is focused on revamping its depth and talent in this 2026 high school class for the season after.