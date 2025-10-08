Open Extended Reactions

The class of 2025 freshmen are officially on campus, and with the women's college basketball season just a month away, things are getting real. These players dominated on their high school and club courts, but this next level brings busier schedules, higher expectations and stronger competition -- not to mention the challenge of improving the finer details of one's game every day.

Some will have more impact on their teams from day one and shape their college seasons.

It will be difficult for anyone from this class to match the immediate impact of UConn's Sarah Strong a year ago. The 2024 No. 1 recruit started for the Huskies from day one, became a national champion and was consensus freshman of the year -- while averaging 16.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 59% shooting from the field and 39% from 3. She had 24 points and 15 rebounds in the national title game, cementing one of the most efficient seasons in the country.

However, these 11 have the most potential to do so.

2025 SC Next 100 ranking: 1

The nation's No. 1 recruit should step into a major role immediately with JuJu Watkins sitting out this season to recover from an ACL tear. Davidson blends an innate feel for scoring, playmaking and defense, so expect her to handle the challenge as smoothly as she plays. USC reached the Elite Eight last season then lost a couple key perimeter players to the transfer portal, and there won't be a grace period to get up and running. But Davidson's ready to handle being USC's lead ballhandler and playmaker.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb says: "Jazzy is an elite talent that comes into practice every day ready to work. She has the unique ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball and raise the level of those around her."

Jazzy Davidson was determined to get the bucket on this play 💪



📺 Now on ESPN2 | Boy's game: 9 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/bHpsptIV8h — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 1, 2025

2025 SC Next 100 ranking: NR

A native of Ecuador, Quinonez spent the past four years playing against professionals in Italy, so her basketball IQ is higher than the average freshman. Her blend of size, versatility and shooting gives UConn flexibility in its lineups without sacrificing size -- such as when Paige Bueckers logged minutes even at the four spot last season. Quiñonez should see early minutes as another interchangeable piece in Geno Auriemma's rotation alongside Sarah Strong, especially when he wants to play small and faster.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma says: "Blanca is a mature player for someone just starting her first year of college basketball. Her ability with and without the ball will separate her from others. She'll be a great asset to this team."

2025 SC Next 100 ranking: 4

Skinner joins a program that lost Reigan Richardson to graduation and Oluchi Okananwa to the transfer portal after an Elite Eight run. She's a three-time high school state champion and USA Basketball gold medalist with an advanced understanding of the game who is quickly learning Duke's defensive system as well, which could make her an anchor in Kara Lawson's backcourt.

Duke coach Kara Lawson says: "Emilee is a player that will impact every area for us this season. She has a mature approach, picks up concepts quickly and has great positional size. On the offensive end, her ability to see the floor and deliver catchable passes sets her apart."

2025 SC Next 100 ranking: 9

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

The only true point guard in Tennessee's second-ranked recruiting class, Pauldo's pace, vision and 3-point shooting have already stood out, giving her a chance to run the offense early. Though undersized, her confidence and relentlessness make her a strong candidate to stabilize the Lady Vols' backcourt coming off a return to the Sweet 16.

Coach Kim Caldwell says: "Mia Pauldo is doing a great job ... [she] has really stepped up and kind of separated herself by leading the team. She needs to be more vocal. Any point guard in my system probably has the hardest life, as everything goes through them. She's made to play this way... She passes the ball well. She's leading us in assist to turnover ratio [in practice], so she's finding the right people. People like playing with her."

2025 SC Next 100 ranking: 3

Oklahoma loves to shoot and play fast, making Chavez's instant offense a perfect fit. Her perimeter game complements returning guards Zya Vann and Sahara Williams while creating room inside for Raegan Beers. She also has a rare vision and willingness to communicate on the floor, for a freshman. Chavez's addition has only strengthened the Sooners' chemistry.

Coach Jennie Baranczyk says: "[Aaliyah] brings a spark every day with her energy, her work ethic and her love for the game and her teammates. She's a dynamic talent. Yes, she can shoot it, but it's her vision, her creativity and her feel for the game that set her apart. Most of all, Aaliyah is an incredible young woman who fits perfectly with this amazing group."

Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez won the Girls 3-PT shootout at the Sprite Jam Fest held at Barclays Center. 🍔🗽 @McDAAG pic.twitter.com/ydrGzvKkCM — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 1, 2025

2025 SC Next 100 ranking: 13

With Lexi Donarski and Alyssa Ustby gone, there's opportunity for Brooks to make an early impact and fill those voids with her length, defense and rebounding. She has shown growth as a perimeter shooter, but it's her toughness, versatility and ability to guard multiple positions -- including opposing teams' best players -- that could quickly earn her a key role. Brooks doesn't waste a day in the gym, and the buzz coming out of Chapel Hill since she arrived is promising.

Coach Courtney Banghart says: "[Nyla has] gotten stronger month to month, enabling her to better handle physicality both on and off the ball. She has an infectious energy in the locker room, and is determined and focused inside the lines, earning her the trust of her team quickly. Nyla is dialed into getting better, ensuring she has a very bright future in Chapel Hill."

2025 SC Next 100 ranking: 7

Knox is the centerpiece of the top-ranked recruiting class, and arrives in Baton Rouge at a time when Kim Mulkey's program, known for its inside game, has no returning posts. Knox's mobility, rim running and rebounding will fit perfectly, given the Tigers' relentlessness on the glass at both ends. With a guard-heavy roster, Knox's preseason reps suggest she'll get every chance to seize a starting job.

Grace Knox is determined 💪



Big time bucket for No. 16 Etiwanda. pic.twitter.com/jw3z8OtD3t — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 20, 2025

2025 SC Next 100 ranking: 2

UCLA reached the Final Four last year with a major anchor inside, Lauren Betts, but inconsistent depth behind her. Her younger sister, Sienna, will help fill that void. She can spell Lauren in the paint, play alongside her as a stretch forward or even plug in for fellow forward Angela Dugali. Coaches praised her rebounding, competitiveness and willingness to speak up in the Bruins' locker room. Expect the younger Betts to be ready to handle significant minutes.

Sienna Betts will join her older sister, Lauren Betts, in Westwood this season. Courtesy of USA Basketball

2025 SC Next 100 ranking: 21

Stanford typically has a strong lineage of prototypical post players, but the Cardinal don't have a returner over 6-foot-3 who averaged more than seven minutes last year. That creates a clear path for Eschmeyer, the tallest player on the roster, to see the floor early -- even if she's a bit more raw than her fellow freshmen, Hailee Swain and Lara Somfai (more on them next). She's a long, agile stretch 5 who will remind Stanford fans of a blend of Ashten Prechtel and Cameron Brink.

10. Hailee Swain, 5-foot-11, G & Lara Somfai, 6-foot-3, F, Stanford Cardinal

2025 SC Next 100 rankings: 8 (Swain), 12 (Somfai)

We're cheating a bit here, but Stanford will need contributions from all three of its freshmen to return to the NCAA tournament after missing it for the first time since 1987. Swain can apply impressive ball pressure on defense and play off the bounce in a similar mold to alum Candice Wiggins. Somfai, an Australian native, has the versatility to play multiple positions -- and perhaps has the highest ceiling of the three. She's drawing comparisons to another alum, 2025 WNBA co-defensive player of the year Alanna Smith.

Stanford coach Kate Paye says: "There is no doubt that our freshmen are really good. You'll see an immediate impact from Swain, Somfai and Eschmeyer."