Emily McDonald, the No. 23 recruit in the girls' SC Next 100 class of 2026, has committed to Kentucky, she announced Wednesday evening.

McDonald is the third top commitment in the class for coach Kenny Brooks, following No. 13 Maddyn Greenway and No. 19 Savvy Swords, McDonald's Long Island Lutheran teammate.

"I chose Kentucky because there aren't many coaches that develop their players like Coach Brooks," McDonald told ESPN. "I feel their style of play matches how I play perfectly. Overall, it felt like home on my official visit."

The 6-foot guard from Glen Head, New York, chose the Wildcats over numerous options, including South Carolina, UCLA, Michigan and North Carolina. She has been steadily rising up the ESPN rankings, most recently jumping from No. 39 after a strong showing on the independent Power 24 circuit this summer.

The combination of Greenway, Swords and McDonald gives Kentucky a complete backcourt look in the 2026 recruiting class.

McDonald is a skilled shooter, with the ability to read the defense to find open shot opportunities and the advanced handle to create her own shot as well.

Greenway, a speedy point guard, committed to the Wildcats in November 2024, choosing them over Iowa, Duke, Clemson, UCLA and Stanford.

Swords, the younger sister of Michigan sophomore star Syla Swords, is a forward with perimeter skill but the physicality and versatility to rebound and bang inside. She made her commitment in June over finalists South Carolina, UCLA, Michigan and Notre Dame.

The trio fit Kentucky stylistically because they can all shoot the ball. Brooks tends to have quality scoring post players, a heady point guard, and shooters surrounding both those positions on his best rosters.

McDonald's commitment also puts Kentucky in the discussion for the top recruiting class for 2026, alongside Indiana.