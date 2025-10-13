South Carolina women's basketball senior starting forward Chloe Kitts will miss the 2025-2026 season with a torn ACL in her right knee, the school announced on Monday. She is expected to have surgery this week.

The 6-foot-2 Kitts started the past two seasons for the Gamecocks, who won the national championship in 2024 and fell in the NCAA final last year to UConn.

Kitts started 38 games last season, averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds. She was MVP of the SEC tournament and the Birmingham 2 Regional. As a sophomore, Kitts started 31 games, averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

"We hate this first for Chloe, who has worked incredibly hard to become the best version of herself on the court this season," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. "Her teammates are capable of stepping up, and I know that her competitive fire and tenacity will be felt from the sidelines as she pours what she can into them to ensure our team's success."

Kitts has been projected to be a first-round WNBA draft pick next spring. She could still enter the draft or opt to return for another college season.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," Kitts wrote on an Instagram post. "While this isn't how I expected my senior season would go, I'm trusting God's timing and purpose. I'll continue to lead, support and push my team from the sidelines. We have big things ahead!"