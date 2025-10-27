Open Extended Reactions

The women's NCAA basketball tournament returns for 2026 with 68 teams once again.

The last four at-large teams, seeded 65 through 68, will compete in the First Four before the start of the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The top 16 seeds will host the first weekend of tournament games, as well as the First Four.

The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will once again be held at two sites, with eight teams competing at each. Fort Worth, Texas, and Sacramento, California, will host these March 27-30.

The 2026 women's Final Four is scheduled for April 3 and 5 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The women's bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 15, on ESPN, with ESPN networks broadcasting each game of the tournament. Games will also be available to watch online via the ESPN App.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, check out Charlie Creme's ESPN Bracketology for early projections of the field, including all of the current teams considered to be "on the bubble." The season tips November 3.

Selection Sunday

March 15 (ESPN/ESPN App)

First Four

March 18-19

TBD; top 16 seeds host

First round

March 20-21

TBD; top 16 seeds host

Second round

March 22-23

TBD; top 16 seeds host

Fort Worth Regional

March 27-30

Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

Sacramento Regional

March 27-30

Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California)

Final Four

April 3, April 5

Mortgage Matchup Center (Phoenix, Arizona)