Bella Flemings, the No. 16 recruit in the girls' SC Next 100 class of 2026, has committed to coach Kara Lawson and Duke, she announced Monday.

Flemings, a 6-foot guard from San Antonio, chose the Blue Devils over a shortlist consisting of Tennessee, Baylor, TCU and Miami. She is the third top-50 commit in the class for the Blue Devils, joining 6-0 guard Sanai Green (No. 25) and 6-4 post Taylor Sofilkanich (No. 43)

"I chose Duke because of the people there. The minute I stepped on campus, I felt at home," Flemings told ESPN. "And spending time with the girls and coaches on my official visit, I felt that I fit right in with their program.

"Not only that, but Duke is Duke. It's a highly prestigious school and a degree from Duke means something. The people I will be surrounded with every day give me great networking opportunities."

Flemings, who played on the UA Next circuit for San Antonio Finest -- whose alums include current senior Duke guard Ashlon Jackson -- has been a top-20 mainstay since early in high school. She is a known shooter, but with her strong frame, poise, and high IQ can do more than just knock down a 3-pointer. She also can finish well at the rim and initiate offense in a lead guard role.

Flemings is the sister of Kingston Flemings, the No. 22 recruit in the boys' SC Next 100 class of 2025, who will be a freshman at Houston this season.

This 2026 class is shaping up nicely for Lawson after last year's small but impactful group featuring 2025 McDonald's All-American point guard Emilee Skinner. The Blue Devils now will have two strong and interchangeable perimeter players in Green and Flemings, to go with their post presence in Sofilkanich.

Duke remains in the mix for five-stars Addison Bjorn (No. 10) and Autumn Fleary (No. 12).