LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky guard Dominika Paurová tore an anterior cruciate ligament and is out indefinitely, the team announced Thursday.

Paurova is a redshirt sophomore who has played for Czechia's senior national team. She played her freshman season at Oregon State in 2023-24 and averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for a squad that reached the Elite Eight. She ruptured an ACL before arriving at Kentucky in the summer of 2024 and did not play last season.

The Wildcats open their season at home against Morehead State on Nov. 3.