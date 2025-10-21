Women's NCAA basketball conference player of the year picks

SEC Now's Dari Nowkhah and Steffi Sorensen discuss the multiple first-round talents from around the SEC and the difficulty of ranking teams with the depth in the conference this year. (3:42)

Heading into this past season, 14 former women's college basketball players of the year were returning to their teams. This time around, that number is down to eight. The transfer portal and NIL have made the sport increasingly less stable year to year.

Perhaps this list of potential players of the year for 2025-26 will bring some calm to the chaos, a chance to look at who should be the best performers in each conference.

Some seem easy to call -- there don't appear to be any true challengers to UConn's Sarah Strong in the Big East or Richmond's Maggie Doogan in the Atlantic 10 -- but other races like the SEC and Big 12 should be tight until the final day of the campaign.

With the season less than two weeks away, let's look at the top candidates for player of the year in every conference, and their top competition.

Note: Stats are from 2024-25 season unless otherwise noted.

Jump to a conference:

A-10 | American | ACC | America East | ASUN | Big 12 | Big East | Big Sky | Big South | Big Ten | Big West | C-USA | CAA | Horizon League | Ivy League | MAAC | MAC | MEAC | Mountain West | MVC | NEC | OVC | Patriot League | SEC | Southern | Southland | Summit League | Sun Belt | SWAC | WAC | WCC

America East Conference

Adrianna Smith, 6-0, F, Maine Black Bears

After winning America East player of the year as a sophomore in 2023 and setting a conference record with 22 double-doubles as junior, Smith missed last season with a knee injury. Her 16.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.7 blocks per game all led the Black Bears in 2023-24.

Top competition: Eva DeChent, 6-1, F, New Hampshire Wildcats (17.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.8 SPG)

American Conference

Edyn Battle, 5-7, G, South Florida Bulls

Coach Jose Fernandez brought in four transfers to an already deep Bulls roster, and Battle is the best of the bunch. She led the Atlantic Sun in scoring (20.8 PPG) last season and was a two-time first-team all-conference selection at Jacksonville. She should slide into the starting lineup alongside another senior, Carla Brito, forming a potent USF backcourt.

Top competition: Dominique Ennis, 5-9, G, Rice Owls (12.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 39.5 FG%)

Atlantic Coast Conference

Hannah Hidalgo, 5-6, G, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Two years into her career, Hidalgo has established herself as the best two-way guard in the country. On her way to the 2025 ACC player of the year, she was fifth in the country in scoring (23.8 PPG) and fourth in steals (3.7 SPG). With the departures of Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron and Maddy Westbeld, expect her offensive opportunities and point totals to rise even higher.

Top competition: Zoe Brooks, 5-10, G, NC State Wolfpack (14.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.7 APG)

play 1:16 Hannah Hidalgo Top Points vs. Michigan Wolverines Hannah Hidalgo Top Points vs. Michigan Wolverines

ASUN Conference

Cameron Thomas, 5-9, G, Stetson Hatters

After two years in junior college, Thomas burst into the league, averaging 17.1 points per game and winning ASUN newcomer of the year. She's the only returning first-team all-ASUN player and tops the conference in field goal percentage (49.4%) among returnees.

Top competition: Anovia Sheals, 5-11, G, Austin Peay Governors (11.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 35.8 3PT%)

Atlantic 10 Conference

Maggie Doogan, 6-2, F, Richmond Spiders

Richmond is coming off the two most successful seasons in program history, including its first NCAA tournament win this past March. Much of that success can be credited to Doogan, last season's A-10 player of the year, who averaged 17.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists -- including 30 points in that first-round win over Georgia Tech.

Top competition: Zahirah Walton, 5-11, G, George Mason Patriots (15.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Big East Conference

Sarah Strong, 6-2, F, UConn Huskies

Strong had a freshman season as quiet as it was brilliant. She was second on the Huskies' roster in scoring (16.4 PPG), led the reigning national champions in rebounding (8.9 RPG) and field goal percentage (58.6%) and shot 38.8% from 3-point range. Strong was also one of the best defenders in the country as a freshman. She's on pace to be the next UConn great.

Top competition: Azzi Fudd, 5-10, G, UConn Huskies (13.6 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.8 APG, 43.6 3PT%)

play 0:32 Fudd, Strong drain a pair of treys for Huskies Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong light it up for UConn with a pair of triples in the third quarter vs. South Carolina.

Big Sky Conference

Benthe Versteeg, 5-9, G, Sacramento State Hornets

One of the best passers in Hornets history, Versteeg led the Big Sky in assists last season and was fifth in the country in assists per game (6.7 APG). She also averaged 5.0 rebounds per contest, and was second on the team in scoring with 12.0 points per game.

Top competition: Mack Konig, 5-9, G, Montana Lady Griz (11.6 PPG, 2.8 APG, 37.2 3PT%)

Big South Conference

Lexi Fleming, 5-5, G, High Point Panthers

After four years at Bowling Green, Fleming brings her career 33.3% 3-point shooting percentage and 1.9 steals per game to the Panthers. Injuries slowed her the past two seasons, but by the second half of 2024-25 she was once again one of the MAC's most productive players.

Top competition: Amourie Porter, 5-1, F, Winthrop Eagles (13.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 45.7 FG%)

Big 12 Conference

Olivia Miles, 5-10, G, TCU Horned Frogs

Miles could have just finished her rookie season in the WNBA, but elected to leave Notre Dame for TCU instead. In Mark Campbell's high pick-and-roll system, her creativity should shine. She hit a career high last season with 15.4 points per game, and was a greatly improved 3-point shooter at 40.6%.

Top competition: Audi Crooks, 6-3, C, Iowa State Cyclones (23.4 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 60.5 FG%)

Big Ten Conference

Lauren Betts, 6-7, C, UCLA Bruins

At different points last season, Betts looked like a top candidate for national player of the year. This year, she might be the favorite. Her post game blossomed last season and she became one of the best shot blockers in the country (2.9 BPG). She also averaged nearly a double-double (20.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG) and shot 64.8% from the field.

Top competition: Yarden Garzon, 6-3, G, Maryland Terrapins (14.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.2 APG at Indiana)

Big West Conference

Hunter Hernandez, 5-9, G, UC Irvine Anteaters

An all-Big West first-team choice the past two seasons and an all-freshman selection in 2022, Hernandez should be ready to take the next step for one of the Big West favorites. Her 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game led the Anteaters in 2024-25.

Top competition: Aaliyah Stanton, 5-3, G, UC Riverside Highlanders (14.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 40.9 FG% at Cal State Fullerton)

play 0:13 What a shot by Hunter Hernandez What a shot by Hunter Hernandez

Coastal Athletic Association

Taryn Barbot, 5-10, G, Charleston Cougars

After winning the league's freshman of the year award, Barbot avoided any sophomore slump and won player of the year. She averaged 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and helped the Cougars to its most wins (25) in school history.

Top competition: Amaris Baker, 5-8, G, Drexel Dragons (17.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 39.8 FG%)

Conference USA

Paris Bradley, 5-9, G, Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters

After one of the best freshman campaigns in Louisiana Tech history, Bradley now may be the best player in the league. She scored 20 or more points eight times and ranked in the top-10 in the CUSA in seven different categories.

Top competition: Emmy Stout, 6-3, C, Liberty Flames (7.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 64.6 FG%)

play 0:18 Paris Bradley gets the and-1 Paris Bradley gets the and-1

Horizon League

Colbi Maples, 5-8, G, Cleveland State Vikings

After winning this honor in 2024, Maples was robbed of a chance to repeat with a knee injury that cost her all but three games last season. In the 2023-24 season, though, she averaged 16.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals and made the Horizon's all-defensive team, as the Vikings won the Horizon League regular-season title.

Top competition: Maddy Skorupski, 5-8, G, Green Bay Phoenix (16.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.1 APG at Oakland)

Ivy League

Madison St. Rose, 5-10, G, Princeton Tigers

St. Rose was the favorite to win this award last year, but a knee injury four games into her junior season sidelined her for the rest of 2024-25. As a sophomore, though, St. Rose averaged 14.8 points and 1.7 steals per game as the Tigers captured the Ivy League title.

Top competition: Riley Weiss, 5-10, G, Columbia Lions (17.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 37.6 3PT%)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Meghan Andersen, 6-1, F, Fairfield Stags

A hybrid position the Stags call the "roadrunner" fits Anderson and her versatility perfectly. She averaged 14.8 points per game and finished in the top 10 in the MAAC in field goal percentage (4.83%), 3-pointers made per game (2.1) and blocked shots (1.3 BPG). Since her arrival, the Stags have won 45 of their 46 MAAC games.

Top competition: Kaety L'Amoreaux, G, Fairfield Stags (12.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.3 APG)

play 0:14 Meghan Andersen sinks it from downtown Meghan Andersen sinks it from downtown

Mid-American Conference

Sisi Eleko, 6-2, F, Eastern Michigan Eagles

The top returning scorer in the MAC (17.9 PPG) and the league's leading rebounder (10.1 RPG), Eleko was one of 24 Division I players to average a double-double last season. She also averaged double figures in points and rebounds as a sophomore at Canisius in 2023-24.

Top competition: Madi Morson, 5-8, G, Central Michigan Chippewas (17.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 45.7 FG%)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Morgan Callahan, 6-0, F, North Carolina Central Eagles

Long and durable -- she averaged 36.0 minutes a game -- Callahan has been one of the MEAC's best two-way players the past two seasons. Injuries slowed her early in her career, but entering her fourth full season, she has already reached the 1,000-point and 600-rebound marks.

Top competition: Zennia Thomas, 6-2, F, Howard Bison (12.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 50.0 FG%)

Missouri Valley Conference

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, 6-2, F, Murray State Racers

In 2022-23, Currie-Jelks was the OVC freshman of the year, averaging 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game at UT Martin. Then came two lost seasons at Indiana. Now, Currie-Jelks is back in the mid-major ranks, teaming with point guard Haven Ford to make the Racers one of the MVC favorites.

Top competition: Tuti Jones, 5-7, G, Belmont Bruins (10.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Mountain West Conference

Malene Pedersen, 5-11, G, Wyoming Cowgirls

After teaming up with last year's MWC player of the year, Allyson Fertig, to lead the Cowgirls to a 22-win season and a WBIT berth, Wyoming is now Pedersen's team. Her 14.0 points per game and 38.3% 3-point shooting last season were career highs, and she was named all-conference two years after winning the MWC freshman of the year.

Top competition: Tatum Thompson, 6-1, F, Boise State Broncos (13.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 48.4 FG%)

Northeast Conference

Ava Renninger, 5-6, G, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

After scoring 20 points in her collegiate debut, Renninger (13.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG) was immediately on her way to winning the NEC freshman of the year. Now she's the only returnee of the all-conference first team as FDU tries to defend its regular-season and tournament titles.

Top competition: Brooke Paquette, 5-8, G, Stonehill Skyhawks (13.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Ohio Valley Conference

Raegan McCowan, 5-1, G, Western Illinois Leathernecks

In two seasons, McCowan has established herself as one of the best players in program history. She led the OVC scoring in each season and set a school scoring record at 22.3 points per game last season. She hit the 1,000-career point mark in January in just 50 games.

Top competition: Destinee Wells, 6-1, F, UT Martin Skyhawks (1.3 PPG, 0.6 RPG in nine games at Tennessee)

play 0:21 Raegan McCowan banks in a half-court buzzer beater Western Illinois' Raegan McCowan banks in a half-court shot at the buzzer heading into halftime vs. Eastern Illinois.

Patriot League

Zanai Barnett-Gay, 6-1, F, Navy Midshipmen

The first two years of Barnett-Gay's Navy career have coincided with the program's two best seasons in eight years. The Mids played in the postseason (WNIT) for the first time since 2018 behind Barnett-Gay's 19.2 points per game -- ranked second in the conference -- and Patriot League-leading 2.4 steals per game.

Top competition: Reese Ericson, 5-6, G, Army Black Knights (10.3 PPG, 2.5 APG, 36.4 3PT%)

Southeastern Conference

Madison Booker, 6-1, G, Texas Longhorns

After winning the Big 12 player of the year as a freshman, Booker won player of the year in the Longhorns' first season in the SEC. She improved on her 3-point shooting -- going from 30.6% as a freshman to 40.3% last year. If another area of Booker's game takes that kind of jump, she will win a third in a row.

Top competition: Ta'Niya Latson, 5-8, F, South Carolina Gamecocks (25.2 PPG, 14.6 RPG, 4.6 at Florida State)

play 2:43 Schaefer, Booker and Harmon describe Texas' talent this season Vic Schaefer details the talent behind the Longhorns' roster this year as Rori Harmon and Madison Booker discuss what makes them such a dynamic duo on the court.

Southern Conference

Caia Elisaldez, 5-5, G, Chattanooga Mocs

A first-team All-SoCon choice last year, Elisaldez was the league leader in scoring (17.4 PPG) and minutes (38.7 MPG) in conference games. She was also second in assists with 151 (4.9 APG), the highest total in program history in 26 years.

Top competition: Meghan Downing, 6-2, F, East Tennessee State Bucs (6.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.4 BPG)

Southland Conference

Jalencia Pierre, 5-5, G, McNeese Cowgirls

A consistent, although not prolific scorer (7.9 PPG in three seasons), Pierre has been the dominant defender in the Southland, winning the defensive player of the year award each of the past two seasons at Southeastern. Pierre and eight of her teammates made the interconference jump to McNeese to follow their coach, Ayla Guzzardo, who left Southeastern after eight seasons.

Top competition: Ashlyn Traylor-Walker, 5-8, G, Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Summit League

Brooklyn Meyer, 6-2, F, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The 2024 player of the year earned a second consecutive first-team Summit League honor last season while leading the Jackrabbits to a fifth straight regular-season title. Meyer paced the conference in field goal percentage (63.9%) and averaged 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Top competition: Jalei Oglesby, 5-8, G, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 52.7 FG%)

Sun Belt Conference

Peyton McDaniel, 6-0, F, James Madison Dukes

McDaniel was an easy choice for Sun Belt player of the year in the spring as JMU rolled to an 18-0 conference record, and she's an overwhelming favorite to repeat. She was second in the league in scoring (16.0 PPG), fifth in rebounding (8.3 RPG) and made 2.0 3-pointers per game.

Top competition: Zay Dyer, 6-2, F, Troy Trojans (13.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 1.1 BPG)

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Kalia Walker, 5-5, G, Alabama A&M Bulldogs

In her first season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Walker averaged 14.3 points, was first-team all-SWAC and helped Alabama A&M to the best season in the program's Division I history.

Top competition: Leianya Massenat, 5-10, G, Jackson State Lady Tigers (10.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Western Athletic Conference

Payton Hull, 5-10, G, Abilene Christian Wildcats

The 2023-24 WAC freshman of the year led the league in scoring last season (19.0 PPG) but missed the bulk of conference play due to an injury suffered in mid-January. She also led the conference in free throw accuracy (81.8%) and made 2.4 3-pointers per game.

Top competition: Khloe Lemon, 5-9, G, California Baptist Lancers (18.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 43.9 3PT%)

West Coast Conference

Allie Turner, 5-8, G, Gonzaga Bulldogs

The reigning WCC freshman of the year looks poised to be the next great player for Gonzaga. She was top-10 in the conference in scoring (13.4 PPG), assists (3.6 APG), free throw percentage (86.8%), and she led the WCC in 3-point accuracy (45.7%).

Top competition: Sophie Glancey, 6-2, F, Santa Clara Broncos (18.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 49.1 FG% at Northern Arizona)