Autumn Fleary, the No. 12 recruit and the top point guard in the girls' SC Next 100 class of 2026, has committed to play at Duke, picking coach Kara Lawson's Blue Devils over UCLA, North Carolina and LSU.

Fleary, who made the announcement Saturday, is the fourth top-50 commit in the class and the second 5-star commit this week for the Blue Devils alongside No. 16 Bella Flemings. Fleary and Flemings join No. 25 Sanai Green and No. 43 Taylor Sofilkanich in Duke's 2026 class so far.

"I chose Duke because it truly felt like family," Fleary told ESPN. "Coach Kara Lawson and her staff are incredible people who care deeply about their players on and off the court. The team's culture, identity, and drive to win align perfectly with who I am as a person and as an athlete. I know Duke will push me to grow both academically and athletically, and prepare me for the next level."

Fleary, out of Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C., is an all-around point guard on both ends of the court with elite defensive ball pressure skills and a savviness with the ball that separates her from the rest of the class. This summer, she led her Team Takeover squad to the Nike EYBL Championship while averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Jadyn Donovan, a junior forward on the Duke squad, also hails from Sidwell Friends and came up through the Team Takeover pipeline.

Lawson, a former point guard and now also the head coach of the U.S. women's national team, has a strong, balanced recruiting group that should feature in the top-5 of ESPN's class rankings for 2026. The Blue Devils signed just one freshman in the 2025 class -- No. 4 Emilee Skinner -- but are ranked seventh in the women's AP Top 25 preseason poll and first in the ACC coaches' poll.

Duke opens the 2025-26 season against No. 16 Baylor on Nov. 3 in Paris (noon ET, ESPN).