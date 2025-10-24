Open Extended Reactions

The UConn women's basketball team has a new piece of bling from its 2024-25 national championship run.

On Thursday night, the Huskies held a private event to receive their championship rings from their 2025 NCAA national championship. They defeated South Carolina 82-59 in the title game, anchored by Sarah Strong's 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Designed by Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme, the rings are filled with detail that represents the title won, as well as traces of team identity and tradition.

rings fit for champions 💍 pic.twitter.com/vRJfRFOJJv — UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) October 24, 2025

Twelve trapezoid stones on the top of the ring represent the 12 national titles the program has won, with UConn's branding font, championship trophy and "National Champions."

There are five triangle stones on the Gampel Pavilion design on the ring that represent the program's five consecutive Big East conference tournament championships, as well as the line "the power of friendship," which Bueckers said was the reason they won.

"Vibes" is on the bottom -- Bueckers says they "went off of straight vibes" and stuck together.

Scores from UConn's road to the national title, beginning with its Sweet 16 win over Oklahoma, are on the inner ring.

When the stone is removed, a piece of the national championship game ball is embedded, with the player's name and number featured on the bottom of the stone, which can be worn on a chain.

"All in all, a beautiful decoration of all that we accomplished," Bueckers said while holding the ring. "And I think you kind of just encapsulated everything that we had and everything we went through to get there."

UConn will open its season against Louisville on Nov. 4 (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).