Tennessee women's basketball senior guard Ruby Whitehorn was charged with simple possession of marijuana after a traffic stop early Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to the university's police 60-day crime log, the arrest occurred at 4:31 a.m., hours after Whitehorn scored 18 points in the Lady Vols' 148-48 exhibition win over Columbus State on Wednesday night.

A Tennessee spokesperson said the university was aware of Whitehorn's arrest and was awaiting additional information.

It was Whitehorn's second arrest since August, when she was charged with aggravated burglary and domestic assault following an altercation outside of a woman's residence. After the arrest, Whitehorn was suspended by coach Kim Caldwell. She pleaded guilty in September to two misdemeanors in exchange for judicial diversion and was reinstated to the team.

Whitehorn played her first two years at Clemson, then transferred to Tennessee last season, when she averaged 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds.

No. 8 Tennessee opens its season Tuesday against No. 9 NC State in Greensboro, North Carolina.