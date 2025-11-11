Open Extended Reactions

The vast majority of players in the girls' 2026 SC Next Top 100 have now announced their college commitments.

A surge came in October, reflecting a new trend of later decisions influenced by unlimited official visits and revenue-share negotiations in women's college basketball. It's a new era for the sport, one that is no longer fully amateur, rather shaped by more participants and variables in the recruiting process.

As we enter the early signing period for the 2026 class (Nov. 12-19), 52 different programs across 12 conferences have landed at least one top-100 commitment. Twenty-four have multiple such commitments. Notre Dame leads the way with five, Duke and Clemson each have four, while Nebraska, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida State follow suit with three.

Just three five-star players remain uncommitted: Jerzy Robinson, Brihanna Crittendon and Addison Bjorn. Programs such as Texas, South Carolina, Oregon, North Carolina and UConn are still in the mix for this group. There are plenty of impactful commitments remaining, however, with 13 players in the top 100 still undecided.

Here's a look at the current top 10 recruiting classes in college women's basketball heading into the early signing period.

No. 1 G Saniyah Hall

Five-star F Sitaya Fagan (Australia)

For the third time in four years, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb has the No. 1 recruit. Hall follows JuJu Watkins (2023) and Jazzy Davidson (2025). The Trojans also have arguably the top international recruit in Fagan.

Hall is a 6-foot do-everything guard who earned MVP honors at the U19 FIBA Women's World Cup in July. She scores from everywhere and she's an exceptional rebounder, particularly on offense.

A lean 6-4, Fagan glides down the court, attacks the rim in transition and can spot up for the 3. In the half court, she moves well without the ball to get to her spots.

A potential lineup next season of Watkins, Davidson, Kennedy Smith, Hall and Fagan would be as versatile, long and skilled as any we've seen in recent memory, and is a future WNBA-quality lineup.

Bella Flemings, who has never fallen outside of the top 20 in the player recruiting rankings for the 2026 class, has committed to Kara Lawson and Duke. Julia Beverly/Getty Images

No. 12 PG Autumn Fleary

No. 16 G Bella Flemings

No. 25 G Sanai Green

No. 43 P Taylor Sofilkanich

Coach Kara Lawson's latest recruiting class contains major star power and fills key roster needs with Duke set to graduate both Taina Mair and Ashlon Jackson after this season. This class is chock full of the types of interchangeable perimeter players and fundamentally-sound bigs that have long been the backbone of the Blue Devils' success.

Fleary, a 5-7 point guard, plays with old-school savvy and a sharp handle, knack for distribution and scoring chops.

Flemings, a 6-0 shooter, has the skill to initiate offense and the strength to finish through contact at the rim.

Green is another 6--0 guard with a strong frame and an all-around game aided by high-level rebounding and defense. She missed last year due to a knee injury but is expected back for her high school senior season.

Sofilkanich is a back-to-the-basket post player who seals hard on the block and can finish well over either shoulder.

No. 9 W Jacy Abii

No. 24 G Jenica Lewis

No. 30 W Isabella Ragone

No. 37 F Amari Byles

No. 81 F Isabella Sangha

Notre Dame's 2026 high school class is headlined by four high-level forwards with varied skill sets and one of the nation's premier shooters. This group will fill a considerable void with four of ND's top five interior players graduating after this season.

The 6-2 Abii can play at the wing or as a stretch four. She's an elite passer at either position and she can shoot or attack the rim from the perimeter. After missing most of last season with a knee injury, she's expected to be fully healthy for her high school senior year at Legion Prep (Texas).

Lewis is a 5-10 long-range shooter with an expanded perimeter game. She's a very intelligent defender and reads the floor well. Offensively, she makes good decisions in the pick-and-roll, and she's added some wiggle off the bounce to keep defenses honest.

Ragone, is a 6-2 sharpshooting wing/forward, provides competitiveness and defensive versatility.

Also 6-2, Byles is an athletic face-up type who is at her best slashing to the rim and getting on the glass. She showed an improved pull-up jumper over the summer.

Sangha, meanwhile, was a late riser up the recruiting boards. The 6-3 post burst on the basketball scene in April with her effort on the glass and efficiency around the rim. She's also a high-level volleyball player.

No. 13 PG Maddyn Greenway

No. 19 W Savvy Swords

No. 23 G Emily McDonald

This is a major haul for Kenny Brooks.

A multi-sport star out of Minnesota, Greenway scores in bunches from all three levels.

Swords is a versatile 6-1 forward who can facilitate, shoot and rebound. McDonald is a 6-0 guard who can create her own shot or play out of the flow of action to get open opportunities to launch from deep.

All are capable scorers who know how to play alongside other elite players.

No. 11 G Trinity Jones

No. 27 W/F Kimora Fields

No. 39 F Julia Scott

No. 50 G Meeyah Green

After landing two top-100 recruits last year, Shawn Poppie has locked in four top-50 players in the 2026 class.

Jones is one of the class' elite talents. The 6-1 guard slashes to the rim with an explosiveness that is hard to defend.

At 5-11, Fields is strong on the glass and at the rim but can also stretch the defense.

Scott is an old school 6-3 forward who also can space the floor with her ability to catch and shoot.

Green's poise, decision-making and confident play style makes everyone better around her on the court.

No. 28 W Addison Nyemchek

No. 32 G Gigi Battle

No. 64 PG Ashlinn James

Four-star C Zoe Jackson (Australia)

A year ago, coach Teri Moren had the No. 21 class. The Hoosiers' 2026 group is once again poised to make an impact, and has a little bit of everything.

Nyemchek brings length, switchability and high IQ at 6-1. She's an elite glue player because she's comfortable anywhere on the floor and can plug holes on both ends.

At 5-11, Battle is fiercely competitive and dramatically improved her offensive game, leading to a notable rise in her recruiting stock.

A 5-8 combo guard, James is dynamic off the dribble and excels in transition.

Jackson, a 6-4 Australian post, anchors the class inside. She'll function like a traditional big who primarily controls the paint and around the rim.

No. 2 Oliviyah Edwards gives the Lady Vols their highest-rated recruit of the Kim Caldwell era. Travis McQueen

No. 2 F Oliviyah Edwards

No. 62 W Gabrieal Minus

In her first full recruiting cycle last year, coach Kim Caldwell made a big splash with the Lady Vols' second-ranked, five-player 2025 class. Replicating that volume will be tough, but the 2026 haul has one of the premier impact players, plus a high-level blue-collar wing to watch.

Edwards is a skilled and multifaceted 6-3 forward who creates constant matchup problems. She stretches the floor as a face-up shooter, can attack off the bounce and has the dexterity to finish with either hand at the rim. Stylistically, she should flourish with the Lady Vols.

Minus is a physical wing whose competitiveness stands out. Though she missed most of her 2024-25 high school and club seasons with a knee injury, she's known for being a hard-driving slasher and shooter. She's a committed, tough defender who rebounds well and can guard multiple positions.

Olivia Vukosa has put UConn's single-recruit 2026 class in the pre-signing window top-10. UConn Women's Basketball

No. 3 P Olivia Vukosa

While it's just a one-player class, Vukosa's commitment is a major development for the reigning champions.

She's far and away the best big in the class as a modern center who can handle, shoot and facilitate. She has all the ingredients required for successful post players under Geno Auriemma. At 6-4, Vukosa moves fluidly for her size and brings valuable international seasoning after three summers of FIBA competition with Croatia.

Expect her to mesh well with fellow future frontcourt teammates Sarah Strong and Blanca Quiñonez.

Five-star girls' SC Next Top 100 recruit Kaeli Wynn will play for Dawn Staley at South Carolina in 2026-27. Courtesy of Kaeli Wynn

No. 17 F Kaeli Wynn

No. 18 F Kelsi Andrews

Dawn Staley will add a formidable frontcourt with the 2026 class. These two are physical and have the skill to play in multiple spots on the floor.

Wynn is a confident and vocal presence on the floor with an exceptionally high basketball IQ. She is the daughter of longtime coaches, and brings that experience to the team. She is skilled in her offensive game and physical and confrontational defensively.

Andrews is a formidable post presence. She works the offensive glass, can finish with either hand around the rim and can stretch the floor beyond the three. She is also a quality high-low passer, making her a valuable addition to a program like the Gamecocks, who use their bigs.

No. 4 PG Kate Harpring

No. 52 F Irene Guiamatsia

Despite being small, this two-player class fills major needs for the Tar Heels.

Harpring is the most aggressive scoring guard in the 2026 class. At 5-10, with a strong, broad frame, she relentlessly attacks defenses and hunts buckets. She has added a masterful pull-up and respectable 3-point shooting to her driving skills. She's also a rugged defender on the ball, and competitive.

Guiamatsia, 6-4, is still raw but her energy and motor stand out. She attacks the offensive glass and keeps the ball high on both putbacks and dump-off opportunities. She's an alert, active defender -- a quality building block for a developing big.