Open Extended Reactions

Kaeli Wynn, the No. 17 recruit in the girls' SC Next 100 Class of 2026, has announced she will attend South Carolina and play for Dawn Staley. Wynn chose the Gamecocks over Stanford.

"I chose South Carolina because of Coach Staley's leadership, the program's championship culture, and the energy of Gamecock Nation that made Columbia feel like home," Wynn told ESPN. "I'm looking forward to competing at the highest level and helping the Gamecocks win more SEC and National Championships."

Wynn, the daughter of two basketball coaches with years of collegiate experience, is the ultimate versatile hooper. With her strong 6-foot-2 build and elite fundamental base, she fills a lot of holes on the floor for her team. She missed the second half of her high school season last year, as well as the summer club circuit, after dislocating her right knee in late January. She conservatively chose to rehab instead of competing with her Sports Academy Swish squad in the Nike EYBL. In the summer of 2024, however, she averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 33% 3-point shooting on the circuit.

Wynn, a California native, brings a brash confidence to the court and talks like a coach on the floor -- whether she is playing or on the bench. She is in tune with the game plan and her teammates, and brings a positive presence. She is essentially positionless, able to play a guard spot or slide over to the forward depending on her team's needs.

Wynn will join IMG Academy post player and No. 18-ranked Kelsi Andrews next season at South Carolina. The duo will give Staley a formidable pair to strengthen the future of the Gamecocks' frontcourt.