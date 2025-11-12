Edwards reflects on her 24-point performance in the 114-47 rout of the Falcons and discusses the Gamecocks' outlook for the rest of the season. (1:08)

Welcome to the first edition of ESPN's women's college basketball Power Rankings for 2025-26. For viewers and fans, early-season games are kind of like items at a garage sale: a few gems, several things of value and, frankly, some junk. But to players and coaches, it's all worthwhile as teams start to establish their identities.

The top four teams in our initial rankings are the programs that went to the Final Four last season. They're loaded with talent but must work on how the veterans and newcomers fit together.

Of that group, UCLA has the most impressive victory so far: 73-59 over fellow top-10 team Oklahoma on Monday. That game was in Sacramento, California, which will host one of the NCAA regionals this season, along with Fort Worth, Texas.

The problems the Bruins caused the Sooners will be difficult for every UCLA opponent. The Bruins start five seniors who are all scoring threats, and their length on defense can be stifling. It was an entertaining game, and UCLA has three more potential gems in November against top-15 teams.

Next seven days: vs. Loyola Chicago (Nov. 12), vs. Ohio State (Nov. 16)

The defending national champions opened with a 13-point win over Louisville, followed by a 32-point victory against Florida State. Expect to see these names a lot in every recap of UConn success: Sarah Strong (21.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.5 APG) and Azzi Fudd (21.5 PPG and 4.0 APG). Transfers Kayleigh Heckel and Serah Williams are already making an impact, and KK Arnold might be ready for a breakout junior season.

Next seven days: vs. USC at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (Nov. 15)

The Gamecocks have victories over Grand Canyon, Bowling Green and Clemson to start the season. Their first test comes this weekend against USC. Sophomore Joyce Edwards is South Carolina's top scorer (18.3 PPG) and transfer center Madina Okot is the rebounding leader (9.0). Guard Ta'Niya Latson, one of the most coveted transfers in the offseason, is second in scoring at 16.3 PPG for the Gamecocks.

Next seven days: WBCA Challenge in Las Vegas -- vs. North Carolina (Nov. 13) and vs. South Florida (Nov. 15)

Against Oklahoma, UCLA star Lauren Betts (9 points, 10 rebounds) had to battle another strong center in Raegan Beers (7, 11). They canceled out each other, and the UCLA guards took over. Gianna Kneepkens (20 points), Gabriela Jaquez (11) and Kiki Rice (10) did a lot of damage, as did forward Angela Dugali (16 points, 15 rebounds) off the bench. The Bruins, fourth among Power 4 schools in rebounding last season (42.5 RPG), might finish even better this season.

Next seven days: vs. Texas Southern (Nov. 16)

Texas demolished Incarnate Word and Louisiana but had a noteworthy 85-56 win against Atlantic 10 power Richmond between the blowouts. Junior forward Madison Booker, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, is filling up stat sheets as usual. Also watch out for guards Jordan Lee and Aaliyah Crump leading the sophomore and freshman classes, respectively.

Next seven days: vs. Charlotte (Nov. 12), @ Tulane (Nov. 17)

LSU, with another nonconference schedule of mostly cupcakes, is averaging 113.7 PPG through three games. But this has worked for LSU in the past, as coach Kim Mulkey thinks the SEC schedule is enough of a grind. Transfer guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (South Carolina), who has led the Tigers in scoring in two of their three games, is averaging 15.3 PPG on 57.1% shooting. Transfer forward Kate Koval (Notre Dame) is averaging 11.7 PPG on 71.0% shooting and is LSU's top rebounder at 9.0 RPG.

Next seven days: vs. South Carolina at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (Nov. 15), vs. Portland (Nov. 18)

After opening with a blowout of New Mexico State, the Trojans got an early signature win, 69-68 over NC State in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday. Freshman Jazzy Davidson led USC's big rally, finishing with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Fellow guard Londynn Jones, a senior transfer from crosstown rival UCLA, had 19 points. The Trojans obviously will miss JuJu Watkins (knee) this season, but this game showed the talent they have.

Next seven days: @ UNLV (Nov. 14), vs. Le Moyne (Nov. 16)

The Bears started the season Nov. 3 with a 58-52 victory over Duke in Paris. The game lacked offensive appeal but showed Baylor's defensive resolve -- holding Duke to nine points in the fourth quarter -- and the impact that transfer guard Taliah Scott can have. The sophomore scored 24 points against the Blue Devils and then 29 in a win against Lindenwood.

Next seven days: vs. Kansas City (Nov. 12), vs. North Alabama (Nov. 14), @ Western Carolina (Nov. 16)

The Sooners opened with a victory over Belmont, then tested themselves against UCLA. At times, they went toe-to-toe with the Bruins but gave up some big runs that put them in catch-up mode for most of the second half. With five freshmen, including starting point guard Aaliyah Chavez, the Sooners knew it would be an early growth experience against UCLA.

Next seven days: vs. TCU (Nov. 16)

Despite losing three starting senior guards from last season, the Wolfpack have challenged themselves from the get-go. Three of their first four opponents made it to at least the Sweet 16 last season. NC State beat Tennessee 80-77 in its opener, then dropped a frustrating 69-68 game to USC after holding a double-digit lead. What the Wolfpack learned about mistakes in late-game execution against the Trojans should help them down the road. On Tuesday, they bounced back with a win over Maine.

Next seven days: WBCA Challenge in Las Vegas -- vs. UCLA (Nov. 13) and vs. Fairfield (Nov. 15)

Romps over North Carolina Central and Elon didn't tell us anything about the Tar Heels, but Thursday's game against UCLA will. North Carolina made the Sweet 16 last season but lost its top three scorers from that team. Freshmen and sophomores make up the majority of the 2025-26 roster to complement more experienced starters Indya Nivar (senior) and Reniya Kelly (junior), as well as Nyla Brooks, a senior transfer from Louisville.

Next seven days: vs. Norfolk State (Nov. 12), vs. West Virginia at White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (Nov. 14), @ Liberty (Nov. 16)

Duke lost its opener Nov. 3 in a 58-52 defensive battle with Baylor. The Blue Devils took that frustration out on Holy Cross in a 91-48 win Sunday, led by sophomore star Toby Fournier's 27 points. Duke goes against another defense-first team in West Virginia this week, plus has upcoming games with South Carolina and LSU. Duke will be well-prepared for the ACC season.

Next seven days: vs. Towson (Nov. 13), vs. Princeton (Nov. 16)

The Terps are counting on a lot of home cooking as their Big Ten preparation: All their nonconference games are at home in Xfinity Center except two in a Thanksgiving event in Puerto Rico. In fact, the Terps' only true road game before January is their Big Ten opener at Minnesota on Dec. 7. Guard Oluchi Okananwa, who transferred from Duke, leads Maryland in scoring (14.7 PPG).

Next seven days: vs. Belmont (Nov. 13)

The Lady Vols lost their season opener Nov. 4 against NC State 80-77, then defeated East Tennessee State and UT Martin. Their next two foes, Belmont and Middle Tennessee, are also in-state schools that relish playing the titans from Knoxville, so those won't be easy matchups for the Lady Vols. The start of the season has been more challenging than was expected with Tennessee still adjusting to the dismissal of senior guard Ruby Whitehorn.

Next seven days: vs. Southern (Nov. 12), @ Memphis (Nov. 18)

Ole Miss lost four of its top five scorers from last season's NCAA Sweet 16 team, so former Ohio State star Cotie McMahon and multiple other transfers will be crucial this season for the Rebels. McMahon has averaged 16.5 PPG in dominant wins over Norfolk State and Alabama A&M so far.

Next seven days: vs. Valparaiso (Nov. 12), vs. Norfolk State (Nov. 16)

Iowa State cruised past St. Thomas-Minnesota, Southern and Sacred Heart to open the season. Last season's Big 12 scoring leader, center Audi Crooks, has started her junior season averaging 23.3 PPG and 6.7 RPG while shooting 70% from the field. Iowa State's toughest nonconference games likely will be its annual matchups with in-state schools Drake, Iowa and Northern Iowa.

Next seven days: vs. Notre Dame at Detroit (Nov. 15), vs. Binghamton (Nov. 18)

Olivia Olson and Syla Swords led Michigan as freshmen last season. They're back, and another sophomore, Mila Holloway, is leading the Wolverines in scoring (19.0 PPG). Michigan beat Canisius and Harvard to get started but has substantially tougher foes coming up: Notre Dame this weekend and UConn on Nov. 21. The Irish defeated Michigan in the NCAA second round last season.