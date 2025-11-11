COLUMBIA, S.C. -- No. 2 South Carolina suspended reserve guard Maddy McDaniel ahead of its game against rival Clemson on Tuesday night.

South Carolina (2-0) announced the suspension shortly before the game.

"Maddy McDaniel will not be at tonight's game. She has been suspended," the Gamecocks said on social media.

Coach Dawn Staley is expected to discuss the suspension after the game.

McDaniel is a 5-foot-9 sophomore from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She played in 30 games as a freshman, averaging 3.1 points a contest.

The suspension is the latest hit to South Carolina's roster. The Gamecocks are without reigning SEC tournament MVP Chloe Kitts (torn ACL) and Ashlyn Watkins, who is taking time off from basketball after suffering an ACL injury in January.

