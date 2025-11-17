The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.
The Michigan Wolverines, up eight spots, and the TCU Horned Frogs, up seven, both vaulted into the top 10,
The West Virginia Mountaineers moved into the poll this week after defeating the then-No. 15 Duke Blue Devils on Friday. Duke fell out of the Top 25.
What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.
All times Eastern
1. UConn Huskies
Previous ranking: 1
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: UConn has 101 wins by 50 or more points in the last 10 seasons.
What's next: Friday vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., Fox
2. South Carolina Gamecocks
Previous ranking: 2
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: South Carolina has won 82 straight games against unranked opponents.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Winthrop, 7 p.m., SEC Network
3. UCLA Bruins
Previous ranking: 3
2025-26 record: 5-0
Stat to know: UCLA has 31 consecutive regular-season nonconference wins.
What's next: Sunday vs. Southern, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus
4. Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 4
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: In Sunday's 111-45 win over Texas Southern, the Longhorns converted 33 turnovers into 50 points, scored 62 in the paint and 23 fast-break points.
What's next: Wednesday vs. James Madison, 8 p.m., SEC Network +
5. LSU Tigers
Previous ranking: 5
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: LSU has started 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-07.
What's next: Monday at Tulane, 7 p.m., ESPNU
6. Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 14
2025-26 record: 3-0
Stat to know: Michigan's 93-54 win over Notre Dame was its largest win over an AP-ranked opponent in program history.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Binghamton, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus
7. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 7
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: Baylor outscored UNLV 19-5 in the fourth quarter in its 62-54 comeback win.
What's next: Thursday vs Iowa, 9 p.m., ESPN2
8. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 6
2025-26 record: 4-1
Stat to know: OU has won three straight games since losing to UCLA a week ago. True freshman Aaliyah Chavez is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists over that three-game stretch.
What's next: Wednesday vs. East Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC Network +
9. Maryland Terrapins
Previous ranking: 9
2025-26 record: 5-0
Stat to know: True freshman Addi Mack is averaging 12.2 points and 2.6 assists in 23.8 minutes per game, shooting 55.8% from the field.
What's next: Thursday vs. Bethune Cookman, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus
10. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 17
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: The Horned Frogs' 69-59 win over then-No. 10 NC State was their first road win over a ranked nonconference opponent since January 2011 and the program's second road conquest of a top-10 team.
What's next: Thursday vs Tarleton State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
11. USC Trojans
Previous ranking: 8
2025-26 record: 2-1
Stat to know: USC is 10-2 against AP-ranked opponents in the regular season since the start of last season.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Portland, 10 p.m., Big Ten Plus
12. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 16
2025-26 record: 5-0
Stat to know: Audi Crooks scored 43 points in 20 minutes against Valparaiso. That's the most points in a half in Iowa State history.
What's next: Thursday at Drake, 7 p.m., ESPN+
13. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 13
2025-26 record: 3-0
Stat to know: Ole Miss scored 80 or more points in its first three games this season. The Rebels hadn't done that since 2014-15.
What's next: Tuesday at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN+
14. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous ranking: 11
2025-26 record: 3-1
Stat to know: UNC hasn't lost to an unranked nonconference opponent at home since 2019.
What's next: Thursday at North Carolina A&T, 7 p.m., FloSports
15. Tennessee Lady Vols
Previous ranking: 12
2025-26 record: 3-1
Stat to know: Tennessee is 6-6 all-time against Belmont.
What's next: Thursday at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
16. NC State Wolfpack
Previous ranking: 10
2025-26 record: 2-2
Stat to know: The Wolfpack dropped to .500 after losing at home to then-No. 17 TCU.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m., ACC Network
17. Vanderbilt Commodores
Previous ranking: 19
2025-26 record: 3-0
Stat to know: Vanderbilt is 19-1 all-time against Austin Peay
What's next: Wednesday at Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
18. Oklahoma State Cowgirls
Previous ranking: 20
2025-26 record: 5-0
Stat to know: Oklahoma State has 72 three pointers on the season. That is the most by a DI team during its first five games since 1999-00.
What's next: Wednesday at St. John's, 7 p.m., ESPN+
19. Iowa Hawkeyes
Previous ranking: 21
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: Chazadi Wright scored 19 points on a near-perfect shooting performance -- making 7 of 8 shots overall, 3 of 3 3-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws -- in Sunday's 74-41 win over Northern Iowa.
What's next: Thursday vs. Baylor, 9 p.m., ESPN2
20. Kentucky Wildcats
Previous ranking: 23
2025-26 record: 5-0
Stat to know: Clara Strack had her fourth double-double of the season against Marshall.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Purdue, 7 p.m., SEC Network
21. Louisville Cardinals
Previous ranking: 22
2025-26 record: 3-1
Stat to know: Louisville has the best ACC winning percentage over the past 11 seasons.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Morehead State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
22. Michigan State Spartans
Previous ranking: 24
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: Michigan State has scored 90 or more points in its first three games for the second straight year.
What's next: Thursday vs. Eastern Illinois, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Plus
23. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: NR
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: With just five players available for the second half after multiple ejections, West Virginia upset then-No. 15 Duke 57-49 on Friday.
What's next: Thursday vs. Appalachian State, 10:15 a.m., ESPN+
24. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 18
2025-26 record: 3-1
Stat to know: Hannah Hidalgo had 44 points and 16 steals against Akron. Her 16 steals is a Division I record.
What's next: Friday vs USC, 6 p.m., ESPN
25. Washington Huskies
Previous ranking: 25
2025-26 record: 3-0
Stat to know: Sayvia Sellers has scored 30 or more points in each of her last two games against Utah.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus