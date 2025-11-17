Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The Michigan Wolverines, up eight spots, and the TCU Horned Frogs, up seven, both vaulted into the top 10,

The West Virginia Mountaineers moved into the poll this week after defeating the then-No. 15 Duke Blue Devils on Friday. Duke fell out of the Top 25.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 4-0

Stat to know: UConn has 101 wins by 50 or more points in the last 10 seasons.

What's next: Friday vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 4-0

Stat to know: South Carolina has won 82 straight games against unranked opponents.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Winthrop, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 5-0

Stat to know: UCLA has 31 consecutive regular-season nonconference wins.

What's next: Sunday vs. Southern, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 4-0

Stat to know: In Sunday's 111-45 win over Texas Southern, the Longhorns converted 33 turnovers into 50 points, scored 62 in the paint and 23 fast-break points.

What's next: Wednesday vs. James Madison, 8 p.m., SEC Network +

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 4-0

Stat to know: LSU has started 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-07.

What's next: Monday at Tulane, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 3-0

Stat to know: Michigan's 93-54 win over Notre Dame was its largest win over an AP-ranked opponent in program history.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Binghamton, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus