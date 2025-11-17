Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 girls' high school basketball season is upon us. States like Texas and Indiana have already officially tipped off their seasons, and over the course of the next few weeks the rest of the country will also begin.

Major events like the Hoopfest series, the She Got Game stops, Nike Tournament of Champions, Hoophall and state playoffs will help determine how this list shapes up throughout the season.

The preseason No. 1 team, Ontario Christian (CA), is led by two No. 1 players: Kaleena Smith (2027) and Tatianna Griffin (2028).

However, watch out for Long Island Lutheran (NY) as its roster gets fully healthy. The program is loaded with 2026 SC Next 100 talent, including two Kentucky signees in Savvy Swords (No. 19) and Emily McDonald (No. 23); a Duke signee in Sanai Green (No. 25); and a Vanderbilt signee in Olivia Jones (No. 14).

Upstart program St. James Performance Academy (VA), meanwhile, looks to be a mainstay in these rankings. It is currently led at the point guard spot by 2027 No. 4 Jezelle Banks, and flanked on the wing by 2026 Maryland signee Jordyn Jackson (No. 7).

