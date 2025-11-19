Take a look at some of the best plays from Sarah Strong during UConn's title run, as well as her strong start to this season. (1:27)

Let's give a nod to the Big 12 in this edition of ESPN's women's basketball Power Rankings, for having two of the most interesting victories of the past week.

The TCU Horned Frogs moved into the Power Rankings thanks to their 69-59 win on the road against the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday. TCU -- which won the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles plus made the program's first Elite Eight last season -- had a lot to replace. But its three transfers are already having a big impact.

Olivia Miles (Notre Dame) leads TCU in scoring (17.5 PPG), assists (7.8 APG) and steals (2.8 SPG). Clara Silva (Kentucky) leads the Frogs in rebounding (9.5 RPG) and blocks (2.8 BPG). And Marta Suarez (Cal) is tied with Miles for the scoring lead. In Sunday's win, she had 26 points against the Wolfpack.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers didn't break into the Power Rankings -- yet -- but they knocked the Duke Blue Devils out in one of the most bizarre wins we've ever seen. After six ejections (five for leaving the bench) following a brief skirmish to end the first half on Friday, the Mountaineers had just five available players -- only one of them a starter -- for the second half.

Yet they outhustled, outworked and outplayed the Blue Devils, who had lost one player to an ejection. They had a much smaller group on court singing "Country Roads" after the epic 57-49 victory, but it probably never sounded better. And they (No. 23) did move into the AP poll, one of five Big 12 teams to be ranked this week.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase in Uncasville, Conn.: vs. Michigan (Nov. 21), vs. Utah (Nov. 23)

After flattening Loyola Chicago 85-31 last Wednesday, UConn looked for a bigger challenge against Ohio State. The Buckeyes stayed with the Huskies for a quarter Sunday, trailing 27-24. Then UConn stepped on the gas with a 23-6 second quarter, and that was that. Sophomore forward Sarah Strong had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists in the 100-68 victory. Can another Big Ten foe, Michigan, fare any better this week against the reigning champs?

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: vs. Winthrop (Nov. 19), vs. Queens (Nov. 23)

The Gamecocks played their toughest foe so far this season Saturday, beating the "other" USC 69-52 in Los Angeles. South Carolina held the Trojans to 33% shooting overall with just 1 3-pointer, plus had a 56-32 edge on the boards. Forward Joyce Edwards, South Carolina's leading scorer last season as a freshman at 12.7 PPG, is now averaging 18.0 PPG.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. Southern (Nov. 23)

The Bruins have had the most challenging schedule of the top five teams -- and continue to ace it. This past weekend, they won both games at the WBCA Challenge in Las Vegas. National Player of the Year candidate Lauren Betts had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists in a 78-60 win over ranked North Carolina. Then, six Bruins scored in double figures and the team shot 61% to beat South Florida 94-61.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. James Madison (Nov. 19)

The Longhorns blew past Texas Southern 111-45 on Sunday, their 28th consecutive victory at home. They forced 33 turnovers, which they converted into 50 points. Preseason Sun Belt favorite JMU could present more of a challenge this week, though, before the Longhorns face top-10 competition at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. Alcorn State (Nov. 20)

The Tigers keep piling up points against overmatched foes, adding Charlotte (117-59) and Tulane (101-71) to the list last week. They've topped the century mark in all five games, averaging 114.5 PPG. Guards MiLaysia Fulwiley, Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and ZaKiyah Johnson are jelling into a powerful perimeter squad that will be really good, even when the competition gets a lot better.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. East Texas A&M (Nov. 19)

After their Nov. 10 loss to UCLA, the Sooners returned to their high-scoring ways with dominant victories over Kansas City (89-61), North Alabama (also 89-61) and Western Carolina (95-32). Top recruit Aaliyah Chavez had her breakout game against the Roos, scoring 29 points and hitting seven 3s. After shooting 26.5% from the field for her first two college games, she has shot 55% in the past three.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: @ Notre Dame (Nov. 21), vs. Tennessee Tech (Nov. 25)

There will be some growing pains for USC's offense without Kiki Iriafen (now in the WNBA) and JuJu Watkins (knee injury) -- we saw as much in Saturday's 69-52 loss to South Carolina. The Trojans defended the Gamecocks pretty well, but their offense went stagnant as they were limited to seven points in the fourth quarter. USC then came back to beat Portland on Tuesday, and has an intriguing game at Notre Dame this week.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: WBCA Showcase in Orlando, Florida: vs. Iowa (Nov. 20), vs. Davidson (Nov. 22)

Baylor, the top-ranked of the Big 12 teams, beat UNLV 62-54 and Le Moyne 99-43 last week. Transfer guard Taliah Scott is the league's second-leading scorer (24.5 PPG) and forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is tied for second in the Big 12 in rebounding (9.8 RPG). The matchup with the Hawkeyes this week should be exciting.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: vs. Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 20), vs. George Mason (Nov. 23)

Like LSU, the Terps haven't been challenged yet. They beat Towson 88-70 and Princeton 84-68 this past week and have scored between 80-88 points in all five games this season. Duke transfer guard Oluchi Okananwa leads Maryland at 14.8 PPG and is shooting 57.7% from the field.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: @ North Carolina A&T (Nov. 20), vs. UNC Greensboro (Nov. 23)

The Tar Heels trailed UCLA by just a point at halftime in Las Vegas last Thursday. But their tendency to not maintain their offense for an entire game sank them in the 78-60 loss. Still, that was against a powerful Bruins squad. UNC bounced back with an 83-68 win against Fairfield.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Next seven days: vs. Tarleton State (Nov. 20), vs. UT Rio Grand Valley (Nov. 23)

Before their upset of NC State last week, the Frogs blasted Tennessee State 122-39, making 17 of 27 3-pointers (63%). Guard Maddie Scherr was 6-of-6 from behind the arc in that game. As a team, the Frogs are shooting 42.9% from 3-point range this season.

Previous ranking: 16

Next seven days: Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Uncasville, Connecticut: vs. UConn (Nov. 21), vs. Syracuse (Nov. 23)

The Wolverines followed their biggest win of the young season -- a 93-54 victory over Notre Dame this past Saturday -- with a 120-50 romp of Binghamton on Tuesday. The defensive job they did against Hannah Hidalgo really stood out, holding the Fighting Irish star to 4-of 21 shooting for 12 points with 7 turnovers. Their 50-28 advantage on the boards was also notable. Their toughest test, UConn, is next.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. Coastal Carolina (Nov. 19), vs. Rhode Island (Nov. 23)

The Wolfpack may have a .500 record, but three of their four games have been against ranked teams, with the losses coming at the hands of USC and TCU. Unlike some teams, NC State opted not to tiptoe into this season. After losing so much of their guard play from last season, the tough schedule should pay dividends in the long run.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: @ Middle Tennessee (Nov. 20), vs. Coppin State (Nov. 23)

The Lady Vols beat Belmont 68-58 last week behind Talaysia Cooper's 22 points and 14 rebounds. Yet, though it's early, Tennessee may have some concerns with its offense: The Lady Vols averaged 87.2 PPG last season but so far this season are at 78.5 PPG and have topped 80 only once.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: vs. Longwood (Nov. 24)

After beating Southern 94-44 last week, the Rebels got a scare at Memphis on Tuesday. They needed a 17-6 fourth quarter to tie it up, then dominated overtime to win 73-64. Senior forward Cotie McMahon had a double-double in both games for a combined 37 points and 22 rebounds.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: @ Drake (Nov. 20), vs. Mercyhurst (Nov. 23)

Center Audi Crooks (26.4 PPG) leads the Big 12 in scoring, as she did last season. Last week, she also broke the program's single-game scoring record -- which had stood since 1984 -- with 43 points on 18 of 23 shooting in a 97-50 win over Valparaiso. Then she was 8 of 8 for 19 points in beating Norfolk State 98-52. Crooks is shooting 76.1% from the field for the season.

Dropped out: Duke Blue Devils (No. 11)