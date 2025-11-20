Open Extended Reactions

Addison Bjorn, the No. 10 recruit in the girls' SC Next 100 class of 2026, has committed to Texas, giving Vic Schaefer back-to-back top-10 prospects after signing No. 8 Brihanna Crittendon on Wednesday.

"I chose Texas because of the strong winning culture and it really felt like home. It is an amazing opportunity for me to compete on the biggest stages and against the best competition in the country," Bjorn said to ESPN. She was also considering Iowa, North Carolina, UConn, Kansas, Notre Dame and Duke. "My goal is to do whatever it takes to help bring a national championship to Texas."

Bjorn received a massive amount of attention early on in her basketball career. She planned seven official visits in the fall and saw the process through to the end, ultimately picking the Longhorns. The 6-foot-1 wing is a longtime inclusion on USA Basketball rosters and has won gold medals in the 2025 U19 World Cup, the 2024 Women's U17 World Cup and the 2023 Women's U16 AmeriCup. On the Nike EYBL team All Iowa Attack this spring, she averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists on an efficient 65% shooting from the field overall.

At 6-foot-1, she can fill many roles, from slashing wing to facilitating forward to a ballhandling matchup issue at the guard spot. She has also proven to be able to be the focal point of an offense. Her ability to switch between leading and supporting her team should translate very well from high school to college and beyond, and should help her see minutes early in college. Bjorn will be an interchangeable player who can pair well with current freshman Aaliyah Crump and star Madison Booker.

Bjorn and Crittendon add to a 2026 class that includes two top-60 recruits: No. 20 point guard Aaliah Spaight and No. 57 guard Amalia Holguin.