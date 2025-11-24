The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.
The Iowa State Cyclones moved up two spots to join the top 10. The Iowa Hawkeyes made the biggest jump, up eight spots to No. 11.
The Baylor Bears (down eight spots), USC Trojans (down seven) and NC State Wolfpack (down nine) had the biggest falls.
What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.
All times Eastern
1. UConn Huskies
Previous ranking: 1
2025-26 record: 6-0
Stat to know: In its closest game this season, a 72-69 win over Michigan on Friday, UConn led by 20 points in the second half before the Wolverines rallied to within a point. Azzi Fudd scored 31 points in the victory, including nine straight points for the Huskies to end a nearly 8-minute scoring drought for the team.
What's next: Sunday at Xavier, 2:30 p.m., FS1
2. South Carolina Gamecocks
Previous ranking: 2
2025-26 record: 6-0
Stat to know: The Gamecocks scored their most points in coach Dawn Staley's 18 seasons with a 121-49 romp over Queens on Sunday. South Carolina, which faces Duke and then either Texas or UCLA in this week's Players Era Championship, has started 6-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Duke, 4:30 p.m., TruTV
3. UCLA Bruins
Previous ranking: 3
2025-26 record: 6-0
Stat to know: The Bruins' 88-37 victory Sunday marked their largest margin of victory this season.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Texas, 2 p.m., TruTV
4. Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 4
2025-26 record: 5-0
Stat to know: Texas has three wins by 60 or more points this season, the most in Division I.
What's next: Wednesday vs. UCLA, 2 p.m., TruTV
5. LSU Tigers
Previous ranking: 5
2025-26 record: 6-0
Stat to know: This year's LSU team is the first in Division I history to start the season with six consecutive 100-point games.
What's next: Friday vs. Marist, 8 p.m., ESPN+
6. Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 6
2025-26 record: 5-1
Stat to know: Michigan played UConn as well as anyone has this season -- but still has never won against an AP No. 1 team.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Detroit Mercy, 5 p.m., ESPN+
7. Maryland Terrapins
Previous ranking: 9
2025-26 record: 7-0
Stat to know: Maryland went on a 20-0 run to open its win against Bethune-Cookman
What's next: Wednesday vs. Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., FloSports
8. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 10
2025-26 record: 6-0
Stat to know: TCU hasn't lost at home since February 2024.
What's next: Thursday vs. Richmond, 9 p.m., FloSports
9. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 8
2025-26 record: 5-1
Stat to know: Oklahoma has started 5-1 or better in all five of its seasons under Jennie Baranczyk.
What's next: Friday vs. Coppin State, 6:30 p.m., FloSports
10. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 12
2025-26 record: 7-0
Stat to know: Audi Crooks has scored at least 19 points in every game, including Sunday's 27-point performance. She's averaging 25.7 PPG.
What's next: Friday vs. Marquette, 11 a.m., FloSports
11. Iowa Hawkeyes
Previous ranking: 19
2025-26 record: 6-0
Stat to know: Iowa's 57-52 victory against then-No. 7 Baylor was its first AP top-10 win away from home since the 2024 Final Four against UConn.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Western Illinois, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Plus
12. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous ranking: 14
2025-26 record: 5-1
Stat to know: Nyla Brooks had 14 points off the bench against North Carolina A&T.
What's next: Thursday vs South Dakota State, 11 a.m., FloSports
13. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 13
2025-26 record: 4-0
Stat to know: Ole Miss trailed by 13 against Memphis before coming back to win in overtime.
What's next: Monday vs. Longwood, 7 p.m., SEC Network +
14. Tennessee Lady Vols
Previous ranking: 15
2025-26 record: 5-1
Stat to know: Tennessee opened its win against Middle Tennessee with a 15-0 run.
What's next: Sunday at UCLA, 4:30 p.m., FS1
15. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 7
2025-26 record: 5-1
Stat to know: In a loss against then-No. 19 Iowa, Taliah Scott totaled 32 points, 12 more than the rest of the team combined (20).
What's next: Wednesday vs. Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN+
16. Kentucky Wildcats
Previous ranking: 20
2025-26 record: 7-0
Stat to know: Kentucky's 10-point win over Louisville was its closest game of the season.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Maryland, 5:30 p.m., FloSports
17. Vanderbilt Commodores
Previous ranking: 17
2025-26 record: 6-0
Stat to know: Aga Makurat hit five 3-pointers against Alabama State.
What's next: Thursday vs. Oregon State, 8 p.m., ESPN+
18. USC Trojans
Previous ranking: 11
2025-26 record: 3-2
Stat to know: USC led by 11 points in the second half before losing to Notre Dame by two.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Tennessee Tech, 10 p.m., Big Ten Plus
19. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 24
2025-26 record: 4-1
Stat to know: After rallying to beat USC, Notre Dame is now 5-0 all-time against the Trojans.
What's next: Monday vs. Central Michigan, 9 p.m., ACC Network
20. Michigan State Spartans
Previous ranking: 22
2025-26 record: 6-0
Stat to know: Michigan State, which has played every game so far at home, has scored at least 90 points in a program-record six straight games to open the season.
What's next: Friday vs. Temple, 6:30 p.m., FloSports
21. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: 23
2025-26 record: 5-0
Stat to know: West Virginia's win over Appalachian State was Mark Kellogg's 500th career victory.
What's next: Monday vs. McNeese, 1:30 p.m., FloSports
22. Washington Huskies
Previous ranking: 25
2025-26 record: 5-0
Stat to know: Washington has held three opponents this season to 43 points or less.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Southern, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus
23. Louisville Cardinals
Previous ranking: 21
2025-26 record: 4-2
Stat to know: In Louisville's loss to Kentucky, there were 16 lead changes in the first half.
What's next: Friday vs. Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m., ACC Extra
24. Oklahoma State Cowgirls
Previous ranking: 18
2025-26 record: 5-1
Stat to know: Oklahoma State shot 30% from the field in the first half in its loss to St. John's.
What's next: Monday vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
25. NC State Wolfpack
Previous ranking: 16
2025-26 record: 3-3
Stat to know: After going 18-0 at home last season, NC State has lost twice at Reynolds Coliseum this season, including Sunday's 68-63 upset by Rhode Island. Before that loss, NC State was 70-3 at home against nonconference foes -- but each loss had been to ranked teams.
What's next: Thursday vs. Green Bay, 4 p.m., FloSports