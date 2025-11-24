Audi Crooks goes 8-for-9 from the floor to help Iowa State beat Mercyhurst Lakers 112-62. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The Iowa State Cyclones moved up two spots to join the top 10. The Iowa Hawkeyes made the biggest jump, up eight spots to No. 11.

The Baylor Bears (down eight spots), USC Trojans (down seven) and NC State Wolfpack (down nine) had the biggest falls.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 6-0

Stat to know: In its closest game this season, a 72-69 win over Michigan on Friday, UConn led by 20 points in the second half before the Wolverines rallied to within a point. Azzi Fudd scored 31 points in the victory, including nine straight points for the Huskies to end a nearly 8-minute scoring drought for the team.

What's next: Sunday at Xavier, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 6-0

Stat to know: The Gamecocks scored their most points in coach Dawn Staley's 18 seasons with a 121-49 romp over Queens on Sunday. South Carolina, which faces Duke and then either Texas or UCLA in this week's Players Era Championship, has started 6-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Duke, 4:30 p.m., TruTV

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 6-0

Stat to know: The Bruins' 88-37 victory Sunday marked their largest margin of victory this season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Texas, 2 p.m., TruTV

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 5-0

Stat to know: Texas has three wins by 60 or more points this season, the most in Division I.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UCLA, 2 p.m., TruTV

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 6-0

Stat to know: This year's LSU team is the first in Division I history to start the season with six consecutive 100-point games.

What's next: Friday vs. Marist, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 5-1

Stat to know: Michigan played UConn as well as anyone has this season -- but still has never won against an AP No. 1 team.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Detroit Mercy, 5 p.m., ESPN+