Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Joyce Edwards scored 25 points and Ta'Niya Latson 24 to lead the No. 2 South Carolina women's basketball team to its most points in coach Dawn Staley's 18 seasons with a 121-49 romp over Queens on Sunday.

Madina Okot had 14 points and 12 rebounds while reserve Adele Tac had 11 points and 10 boards as the Gamecocks started 6-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

South Carolina expects bigger tests this week at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas. They'll open Wednesday against Duke, a Top 25 team when the season began, and then either No. 3 UCLA or No. 4 Texas. The Bruins defeated the Gamecocks in their only meeting last season while Texas went 1-3 vs. South Carolina, splitting the season series before losing in the Southeastern Conference title game and the Final Four.

South Carolina, known for its stifling defense, has showcased a push-the-pace offensive attack so far this season. Latson, the Florida State transfer who led the country in scoring a year ago, has been out front and running with the 6-foot-3 Edwards and the 6-foot-6 Okot alongside ready for passes down low to put back any misses.

The Gamecocks came in averaging just under 90 points a game and have had sizeable leads by halftime in four of their first five victories.

This one was no different. After Queens (3-3) tied things at 5-all, South Carolina outscored the Atlantic Sun Conference school 24-0 the rest of the quarter.

Maryam Dauda's basket with 34 seconds left provided the Gamecocks' final points and surpassed their total in a 119-38 win over the College of Charleston in November 2020.

Brenae Jones-Grant led the Royals with 10 points.