UConn passed its first test of the season to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll on Monday.

The Huskies received 30 of the 32 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating No. 6 Michigan 72-69 Friday in the Naismith Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.

Associated Press Women's Top 25 First-place votes in parentheses. Team Record Pts. LW 1. UConn (30) 6-0 797 1 2. S. Carolina (1) 6-0 758 2 3. UCLA (1) 6-0 746 3 4. Texas 5-0 701 4 5. LSU 6-0 659 5 6. Michigan 5-1 627 6 7. Maryland 7-0 565 9 8. TCU 6-0 563 10 9. Oklahoma 5-1 561 8 10. Iowa St. 7-0 475 12 11. Iowa 6-0 423 19 12. N. Carolina 5-1 420 14 13. Mississippi 4-0 379 13 14. Tennessee 5-1 374 15 15. Baylor 5-1 354 7 16. Kentucky 7-0 322 20 17. Vanderbilt 6-0 298 17 18. Southern Cal 3-2 284 11 19. Notre Dame 4-1 256 24 20. Michigan St. 6-0 210 22 21. West Virginia 5-0 175 23 22. Washington 5-0 137 25 23. Louisville 4-2 89 21 24. Oklahoma St. 5-1 71 18 25. NC State 3-3 43 16

South Carolina, UCLA and Texas followed UConn. That trio heads to Las Vegas this week for the Players Era Championship that will have the Bruins and Longhorns facing each other. The Gamecocks play Duke in the other game Wednesday. There will be championship and consolation games on Thursday.

LSU remained fifth with Michigan staying in the sixth spot after the close loss to the defending champions.

Maryland, TCU, Oklahoma and Iowa State rounded out the top 10. The Cyclones are in the top 10 for the first time this season.

RISING

Iowa made the biggest jump in the poll this week, climbing eight places to No. 11. The Hawkeyes knocked off then-No. 7 Baylor in the WBCA Showcase in Florida to remain unbeaten. It's the team's best ranking since Caitlin Clark led them to the 2024 NCAA championship game.

FALLING DOWN

NC State, Baylor, USC and Oklahoma State all dropped in the poll after losses. The Wolfpack were stunned by Rhode Island and fell nine places to No. 25. The Bears fell eight spots to 15th after losing to Iowa. The Trojans dove seven places to 18th after a two-point loss to Notre Dame. The Cowgirls dropped to 24th after a loss at St. John's.

CONFERENCE SUPREMACY

The Southeastern Conference has eight teams in the rankings again this week, including three of the top five. The Big Ten has seven schools in the poll, the Big 12 five and the Atlantic Coast Conference four. The Big East has one.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 3 UCLA vs No. 4 Texas (Wednesday): A top-five showdown in Las Vegas with two teams that made the Final Four last season. The Bruins have a size advantage with Lauren Betts while the Longhorns have one of the top players in the country in wing Madison Booker.