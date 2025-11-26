Open Extended Reactions

The top five teams of the ESPN women's college basketball Power Rankings stay the same for the third week in a row, although that could be shaken up this week with South Carolina, UCLA and Texas competing in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas.

But there's more movement elsewhere as three teams make their 2025-26 Power Rankings debuts: Iowa, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. That puts seven SEC teams in the top 16.

The Hawkeyes made the biggest jump of the trio of newcomers, entering at No. 11 after a 57-52 victory over Baylor in the WBCA Showcase in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kentucky and Vanderbilt are both unbeaten, with the Wildcats' best win so far coming against Louisville and the Commodores' best against Cal.

The various Thanksgiving holiday tournaments sometimes produce surprising results, so we might have more change next week.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ Xavier (Nov. 30), @ South Florida (Dec. 2)

In the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut, last week, the Huskies had their only real test so far this season. Michigan rallied and pushed them to the buzzer in what was ultimately a 72-69 UConn win. Then it was back to the blowout business Sunday in the second game of the showcase: a 93-41 win over Utah. Azzi Fudd had a combined 55 points in the two games. Sarah Strong in particular stood out against Michigan with 16 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: Players Era Championship in Las Vegas: vs. Duke (Nov. 26), vs. UCLA or Texas (Nov. 27)

The Gamecocks go from two blowouts last week -- 106-56 over Winthrop and 121-49 over Queens -- to far more interesting matchups this week. Duke has struggled this season to start 3-3, but the Blue Devils' defense could still test South Carolina. Sophomore forward Joyce Edwards is leading the Gamecocks with 19.8 PPG while shooting 61.3% from the field.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: Players Era Championship in Las Vegas: vs. Texas (Nov. 26), vs. South Carolina or Duke (Nov. 27), vs. Tennessee (Nov. 30)

UCLA blew past Southern 88-37 on Sunday and now faces the toughest week of its strong nonconference schedule. The Bruins have held their opponents to 53.3 PPG and 33.3% shooting from the field -- and they haven't just been dining on cupcakes. Five Bruins are averaging double-figure scoring, led by center Lauren Betts (15.2 PPG).

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: Players Era Championship in Las Vegas: vs. UCLA (Nov. 26), vs. South Carolina or Duke (Nov. 27), vs. Penn (Nov. 30)

The Longhorns easily beat Sun Belt conference preseason favorite James Madison 95-56 last Wednesday but will face more challenging competition this week in the Players Era Championship. Texas is averaging 102.8 PPG with six players averaging double-figure scoring, led by forward Madison Booker (17.0 PPG). Forwards Kyla Oldacre (85.2% from the field) and Breya Cunningham (74.2%) are filling up the basket in the paint.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands: vs. Marist (Nov. 28), vs. Miami (OH) or Washington State (Nov. 29)

LSU beat Alcorn State 112-49 last week, making the Tigers the first Division I team to begin the season with six 100-point games. But they have yet to face an opponent that had any chance of beating them. They are also very unlikely to lose this week, but we'll see if the 100-point streak continues.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: Coconut Hoops Classic in Fort Myers, Florida: vs. Coppin State (Nov. 28), vs. Florida State or Missouri State (Nov. 30)

The Sooners blasted East Texas A&M 112-59 last week, and since then they have had a lot of time to practice, which helps with a freshman point guard (Aaliyah Chavez). The Sooners are first in Division I in rebounding (52.7 RPG), led by junior guard Sahara Williams (10.2 RPG) and senior center Raegan Beers (9.7 RPG).

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ Detroit Mercy (Nov. 26)

In last week's Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase, the Wolverines had a shot at the biggest upset of the season but fell 72-69 to top-ranked UConn. Sophomore Syla Swords sparked Michigan with 29 points in the loss. In the second game of the showcase, the Wolverines cruised past Syracuse 81-55, led by another player from their strong sophomore class: Te'Yala Delfosse (21 points).

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: Cancun Challenge in Mexico: vs. Richmond (Nov. 27), vs. UAB (Nov. 28)

The Horned Frogs' breakthrough victory Nov. 16 at NC State doesn't look quite so good anymore with the Wolfpack's continued struggles. Still, TCU followed up with two blowout wins last week: 80-32 over Tarleton State on Thursday and 93-57 over UT Rio Grande Valley on Sunday. Transfer forward Marta Suarez is leading TCU in scoring at 19.0 PPG while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: Puerto Rico Shootout in Carolina, Puerto Rico: vs. Kentucky (Nov. 26), vs. Hofstra (Nov. 27)

Maryland is coming off a 95-49 win over Bethune-Cookman and an 84-62 victory over George Mason last week, with transfer Yarden Garzon notching season highs of 16 points and nine rebounds against the Patriots. We could learn more about Maryland this week, with the Terps finally facing a ranked team (No. 16 Kentucky) and playing outside their home arena for the first time this season.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: Cancun Challenge in Mexico: vs. South Dakota State (Nov. 27), vs. Kansas State (Nov. 28), vs. Columbia (Nov. 29)

The Tar Heels easily downed in-state opponents North Carolina A&T 85-50 and UNC Greensboro 94-48 last week en route to freshman guard Nyla Brooks earning ACC Rookie of the Week honors. Now they begin a tougher stretch with the games in Cancun, followed by a trip to Texas to start December.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Next seven days: vs. Western Illinois (Nov. 26), vs. Fairfield (Nov. 30)

Last Thursday's victory over Baylor came despite the loss of starting point guard Chazadi Wright, who took hard contact early in the third quarter and didn't play the rest of the game. She missed the Hawkeyes' subsequent 64-61 win over Miami in the second game of the WBCA Showcase this past Saturday. Iowa hopes to get Wright, who is dealing with neck and back soreness, on the court again soon. Sophomore center Ava Heiden leads the Hawkeyes in scoring (15.8 PPG) and rebounding (8.8 RPG).

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: @ UCLA (Nov. 30)

Tennessee had no problem defeating Middle Tennessee 85-41 and Coppin State 88-35 last week. SMU transfer Nya Robertson had her best game yet with the Lady Vols against the Eagles this past Sunday, hitting a school-record 10 3-pointers on the way to 32 points in the program's 1,500th victory. This is good momentum for Tennessee to take into a big matchup this weekend against powerful UCLA.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. Louisiana Tech (Nov. 26), vs. Grambling (Nov. 30)

The WBCA Showcase games in Florida proved to be a challenge for Baylor, which fell 57-52 to Iowa last Thursday and needed overtime to narrowly beat Davidson 74-72 on Saturday. Auburn transfer Taliah Scott had a combined 54 points between the two contests but shot just 15 of 44 (34.1%) from the field. Baylor will need more offensive help for Scott, who is averaging 25.3 PPG.

Previous ranking: 16

Next seven days: Coconut Hoops in Fort Myers, Florida: vs. Marquette (Nov. 28)

Center Audi Crooks had a combined 49 points while shooting 19 of 26 (73.1%) from the field in last week's 87-60 win over Drake and 112-62 victory over Mercyhurst. She leads the Big 12 in scoring with 25.9 PPG. The Cyclones have yet to have a close game this season, but that could change this weekend.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Next seven days: Puerto Rico Shootout in Carolina, Puerto Rico: vs. Maryland (Nov. 26), vs. Morgan State (Nov. 28)

Kentucky used the same starting lineup all 31 games last season, coach Kenny Brooks' first in Lexington. Three starters returned -- center Clara Strack and forwards Amelia Hassett and Teonni Key -- and they have the Wildcats off to a strong start, including Saturday's 72-62 win at Louisville. Senior transfers Jordan Obi and Tonie Morgan have filled in for the loss of point guard Georgia Amoore, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Morgan leads Division I in average assists at 8.9 APG.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Next seven days: Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands: vs. Oregon State (Nov. 27)

Vandy is coming off two romps, defeating Alabama State 92-38 and Tennessee State 99-43 last week. The Commodores' season-opening win over Cal in Paris was a good start, but the upcoming stretch at Paradise Jam will be their first test since. Last season's SEC Freshman of the Year, guard Mikayla Blakes, is averaging 23.3 points, 3.0 assists and 3.8 steals.

Dropped out: USC Trojans (No. 7), NC State Wolfpack (No. 13), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 15)