SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands -- No. 5 LSU set an NCAA record with its seventh consecutive 100-point game Friday night, routing Marist 113-53 in the Reef Division semifinal game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

LSU (7-0) bested the 43-year-old NCAA record of six straight 100-point games set by the 1982 Louisiana Tech squad that won the inaugural NCAA women's championship.

That team was led by an All-American point guard Kim Mulkey, who coached the Tigers to the NCAA title in 2023, and whose team is among the contenders to compete for another crown in the spring.

Seven players finished in double figures for LSU, led by ZaKiyah Johnson's 19 points. Reserve Kate Koval had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Flau'Jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner added 16 points apiece. MiLaysia Fulwiley, Grace Knox and Jada Richard each scored 11.

Justine Henry had a game-best 21 points, and Lexie Tarul added 11 points for Marist (2-5).

Flau'Jae Johnson, one of two first-team all-Southeastern Conference returnees on the Tigers' roster, scored the record-breaking basket, hitting a layup with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter for a 101-40 lead.

Mulkey went deep into LSU's bench, with all 11 players scoring as the Tigers shot 53% from the field and made 15 of 18 free throws.