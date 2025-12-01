After posting a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Longhorns' Booker speaks on how she strives to improve her game all around. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The top five got reshuffled as the Texas Longhorns moved up two spots to No. 2. The Longhorns beat the UCLA Bruins and South Carolina Gamecocks at the Players Era Championship last week.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 7-0

Stat to know: The Huskies hit a season-high 18 3-pointers in Sunday's 104-39 blowout of Xavier. Azzi Fudd is shooting 27-for-49 (55.1%) on 3-pointers this season.

What's next: Tuesday at South Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 8-0

Stat to know: On Thursday, Texas got its first win over South Carolina at a road or neutral venue since the start of last season. The Longhorns were previously 0-3. Texas beat UCLA and South Carolina to win the Players Era Championship.

What's next: Thursday vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Andrew Wevers/Players Era/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 7-1

Stat to know: South Carolina's loss to Texas was its first loss after leading by eight points or more since 2019.

What's next: Thursday at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: UCLA's 30-point win over Duke in the Players Era consolation game Thursday was its largest margin of victory against an ACC opponent since 2004.

What's next: Sunday vs. Oregon, 3 p.m., FS1

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 8-0

Stat to know: LSU has scored over 100 points in all eight of its games this season. That's the longest streak in Division I history.

What's next: Thursday at Duke, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 6-1

Stat to know: Against Detroit Mercy, Michigan had 100 points in a road game for the first time in program history.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 9-0

Stat to know: Maryland is now 2-0 all-time against Kentucky.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 8-0

Stat to know: TCU is now 5-0 all-time against UAB.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 7-1

Stat to know: The Sooners hit 15 3-pointers to beat Florida State on Sunday and win the Egret Division of the Coconut Hoops tournament.

What's next: Wednesday vs. NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 9-0

Stat to know: Audi Crooks broke her own school record with 47 points Sunday against Indiana to win the Blue Heron Division of the Coconut Hoops tournament.

What's next: Sunday vs. Northern Illinois, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: North Carolina shot 58% from the field in its win over Columbia.

What's next: Thursday at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 8-0

Stat to know: In Sunday's win over Fairfield, sophomore Ava Heiden recorded her fifth double-double of the season, notching 18 points and 16 rebounds.

What's next: Saturday at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 7-0

Stat to know: Ole Miss is 7-0 to start the season for the second time in the last 20 years.

What's next: Thursday vs. Notre Dame, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 7-1

Stat to know: Baylor held Grambling to 10 first-half points in Sunday's 76-35 victory.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 8-0

Stat to know: Vanderbilt has won 14 consecutive games against non-SEC teams in the regular season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Virginia, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 5-2

Stat to know: USC forced 18 turnovers in its win over Pepperdine.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Saint Mary's, 10 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Against Maryland, Kentucky suffered its first loss of the season, scoring a season-low 66 points and committing a season-high 20 turnovers.

What's next: Wednesday at Miami, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 5-1

Stat to know: Notre Dame shot 54% from the field and made just one trip to the free throw line against Central Michigan.

What's next: Thursday at Ole Miss, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 5-2

Stat to know: Sunday's 99-77 loss to UCLA snapped the Lady Vols' five-game winning streak.

What's next: Wednesday at Stanford, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 8-0

Stat to know: Michigan State beat Clemson 72-64 on Sunday to win the Junkanoo Division at the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

What's next: Sunday at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 7-0

Stat to know: Washington trailed at halftime of its 67-50 win over UC San Diego. That was the first time the Huskies had trailed at halftime this season.

What's next: Monday vs. San Jose State, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 7-2

Stat to know: The Cardinals hit the century mark for the first time this season in Sunday's 100-37 win over Bellarmine.

What's next: Thursday vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: NR

2025-26 record: 6-1

Stat to know: Since losing to UConn by 32 points on Nov. 16, the Buckeyes have won four consecutive games, including a victory over then-No. 21 West Virginia last Wednesday.

What's next: Sunday at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Jadyn Wooten and Amari Whiting combined to score 49 of Oklahoma State's points in an 87-84 win over Miami.

What's next: Wednesday at North Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 6-1

Stat to know: West Virginia shot 24% from 3 in its loss to Ohio State.

What's next: Monday vs. Villanova, 7 p.m., ESPN+