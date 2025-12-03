After posting a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Longhorns' Booker speaks on how she strives to improve her game all around. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

The Players Era Championship in Las Vegas last week not only prompted a new No. 1 in ESPN's Power Rankings, it also provided an early look at a key rivalry in women's basketball. Texas is now in the top spot after victories against UCLA and SEC rival South Carolina on consecutive days.

Texas, along with Oklahoma, moved to the SEC from the Big 12 last season, and both have made the top of their new conference even stronger. The Gamecocks and Longhorns met four times in 2024-25: twice in the regular season, in the SEC tournament final and the national semifinals, with South Carolina winning three of the four. The two could face off four times again this season, although last week's 66-64 Texas win doesn't count as an SEC game.

It's not the first time South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Texas coach Vic Schaefer have been part of a rivalry, of course -- it was also the case when Schaefer was at Mississippi State from 2012-20. Their biggest matchup came in the 2017 national championship game, won by the Gamecocks for their first NCAA title.

"Being at Mississippi State, we had some knock-down-drag-outs with them," Schaefer said on a video call Tuesday with reporters. "We have tremendous respect for their program. They're well-coached, great players. When we play South Carolina, we're going to get the real deal. If you're not on your game, they won't just beat you. They'll embarrass you.

"Playing them this early has its value. Whether we [won or lost], like Dawn said, we learn from it."

South Carolina and Texas are set to meet once in conference play this season: Jan. 15 at South Carolina (ESPN2). This week, both will face ranked teams in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Both being national powers in the same conference brings to mind another historical rivalry: UConn-Notre Dame, when both were in the Big East. Speaking of the Huskies, they did nothing wrong to drop to No. 2 -- it was all about rewarding Texas for the big statement it made in Vegas.

Rori Harmon, the career assists leader at Texas, drives against South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson during a recent win. Josh Tu/Players Era/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. North Carolina (Dec. 4), vs. Prairie View A&M (Dec. 7)

Rori Harmon became the school's career assists leader vs. South Carolina, breaking the record set by Kamie Ethridge, the point guard for the Longhorns' national championship team in 1986 and now the coach at Washington State. Harmon has 781 assists, and also could become the school's career steals leader -- she has 301 and needs 46 more to break that mark, which dates to 1980.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. DePaul (Dec. 7)

The Huskies understandably remained No. 1 in this week's AP Top 25 and ESPN's Bracketology but fall to No. 2 in these Power Rankings, which give more weight to week-to-week results, hence Texas' jump. But UConn looked as dominant as ever in beating Xavier 104-39 on Sunday then South Florida 85-51 on Tuesday, with sophomore forward Sarah Strong posting a career-high eight assists and tying her career best of six steals against the Musketeers.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ Louisville (Dec. 4), vs. North Carolina Central (Dec. 7)

The Gamecocks beat Duke 83-66 at the Players Era Championship last week before falling to Texas. But that loss won't bother South Carolina much. It was a good chance to see what the Gamecocks need from their offense and rebounding against elite opponents. Transfer center Madina Okot continues to progress in Staley's system, averaging 14.4 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. Oregon (Dec. 7)

The Bruins struggled against Texas' defense in the first half of their Players Era Championship game, trailing by 20. But they began to solve it in the second half, making it a much closer game. They responded well to the 76-65 loss by winning their game the next day against Duke 89-59, and then winning handily over Tennessee 99-77 at home Sunday for their highest point total of the season.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ Duke (Dec. 4), @ New Orleans (Dec. 7)

The Tigers ran their 100-point streak to eight games at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, beating Marist 113-53 and Washington State 112-35. Will that be ended by Duke in Thursday's ACC/SEC Challenge game? The Blue Devils' defense so far is not what it was last season, but Duke is better than any team LSU has faced thus far.

play 1:58 Flau'jae Johnson's top plays of the season Check out some of the top plays LSU's Flau'jae Johnson has added to her highlight reel so far this season.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. NC State (Dec. 3), vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 7)

The Sooners won their division of the Coconut Hoops Classic in in Fort Myers, Florida, last week, beating Coppin State 100-46 and Florida State 109-91. The latter game was an offensive delight, with the teams combining for 32 3-pointers on better than 40% shooting from beyond the arc. Oklahoma will almost always win those types of games; that's what NC State will try to avoid in its ACC/SEC Challenge matchup this week.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. Central Michigan (Dec. 3), vs. Purdue (Dec. 7)

It was a pretty quiet week for Michigan with a 102-53 win at Detroit Mercy led by Mila Holloway's 19 points and four steals. The Wolverines, picked by Big Ten coaches to finish third in the preseason poll, will face their first conference foe when they host Purdue on Sunday.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. Incarnate Word (Dec. 3), vs. UTEP (Dec. 6)

The Horned Frogs played well at last week's Cancun Challenge, defeating Richmond 68-52 and UAB 82-61. TCU is averaging 10.5 3-pointers, tied for fifth best in Division I. Only one power conference team is ahead of the Frogs: fellow Big 12 school Oklahoma State, which is second in Division I at 11.6 per game.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. Mount St. Mary's (Dec. 3), @ Minnesota (Dec. 7)

Maryland played its first game of the season away from home last week, winning twice at the Puerto Rico Shootout. Most impressive was a 74-66 win over then-No. 16 Kentucky, which the Terps followed with a 95-38 victory over Hofstra. Picked second in the preseason Big Ten poll, Maryland plays its first true road game when it opens conference play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: @ Texas (Dec. 4), vs. Boston University (Dec. 7)

North Carolina heads to Austin after winning all three of last week's games at the Cancun Challenge against South Dakota State (83-48), Kansas State (85-73) and Columbia (86-63). Thursday's ACC/SEC Challenge matchup with Texas will be UNC's second against one of last season's Final Four teams after losing the first to UCLA 78-60 in mid-November. The Tar Heels received high praise from Longhorns coach Schaefer, who told reporters Tuesday the Tar Heels are "the best team" that coach Courtney Banghart has had. "Especially offensively," he added. "They're just super-talented."

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ Rutgers (Dec. 6)

Freshmen guard Addie Deal had her best game of the season with 17 points and five assists in last week's 86-69 win over Western Illinois. That was followed by an 86-72 victory against Fairfield in which sophomore center Ava Heiden had 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: vs. Northern Illinois (Dec. 7)

Junior center Audi Crooks continues to make her mark in the Iowa State record book. The Cyclones won their division at last week's Coconut Hoops Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, with victories over Marquette (84-73) and Indiana (106-95). Crooks' 47 points against the Hoosiers broke the program's single-game scoring record she had previously set with 43 against Valparaiso on Nov. 12.

play 1:17 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Marquette Golden Eagles: Game Highlights Iowa State Cyclones vs. Marquette Golden Eagles: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. SE Louisiana (Dec. 3), vs. UTSA (Dec. 7), vs. Alabama State (Dec. 9)

The Bears breezed past Louisiana Tech 75-46 and Grambling 76-35 last week as guard Taliah Scott scored a combined 38 points. Three games this week will help the Bears tune up for their biggest nonconference matchup: Dec. 14 against Texas.

Previous ranking: 16

Next seven days: vs. Virginia (Dec. 3)

Last week, the Commodores got their most significant wins since a opening-season victory over Cal, beating Oregon State 88-66 and BYU 84-71 at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes totaled 62 points and 10 assists over the two games.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ Stanford (Dec. 3)

Now in her second season at Tennessee, coach Kim Caldwell said she thought the Lady Vols needed more preparation for their SEC schedule than they got in nonconference play last season. Despite falling 99-77 at UCLA this past Sunday, Caldwell said she thought that game will do her team good once the conference schedule begins Jan. 1.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Next seven days: vs. Notre Dame (Dec. 4), vs. Kansas State (Dec. 7)

After dropping out of the Power Rankings last week, the Rebels are back in after defeating Wisconsin 65-56 and George Mason 81-67 at the Coast 2 Coast Classic in Daytona Beach, Florida. This week will bring their toughest foe thus far as they face Notre Dame in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Dropped out: Kentucky Wildcats (No. 15)